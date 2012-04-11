* Stronger currency eroding exporters' profit margins

* Further gains seen on interest rate view

* NZ c.bank seen signalling rate rise later this year

By Naomi Tajitsu

WELLINGTON, April 11 New Zealand exporters are bracing for more pain as the currency climbs, building up hedges to protect their profits in case speculation of an interest rate hike later this year sends the kiwi soaring again.

The kiwi surged some 9 percent versus the U.S. dollar in the first two months of this year as investors bet on bigger returns from the higher-yielding currency, though a fresh bout of global risk aversion saw it trim those gains in recent weeks.

Since March, it has traded around $0.8050-0.8250.

While the kiwi is hovering about 8 percent below its August peak of $0.8842, which was the strongest level since it was floated in 1985, it is still above the $0.7000-0.8000 range it traded in for much of 2010 through mid-2011.

Some analysts see a test of the August highs later this year, when speculation about an interest rate rise is expected to heat up.

In anticipation of more gains, exporters have been taking advantage of any slide to scoop up the kiwi to buffer against more gains, as they seek to minimise the damage a strong currency does to their overseas revenues.

New Zealand's Fonterra, the country's biggest company and the world's largest dairy exporter, said last month its half-year results took a NZ$12 million ($9.87 million) hit due to a strong currency.

Flows from the Bank of New Zealand show exporters and fund managers have actively bought the kiwi since late March, when it fell to a two-month low of $0.8053, suggesting that many are biting the bullet and hedging at historically high levels.

In addition, the bank's index tracking the length of hedging contracts shows exporters have extended durations on an aggregate basis when the kiwi sells off aggressively.

"Even though the currency has been high, exporters have been hedging or increasing their hedging durations," said Mike Jones, currency strategist at BNZ.

"While this is unusual, it suggests they are bracing for the currency to go higher."

Hedging strategies involve buying currencies on a forward basis to lock in levels for future transactions. Firms usually try to hedge at the lowest level possible while avoiding buying at high levels if they believe the currency will soon fall.

PROFIT PRESSURES

According to BNZ, exporters pushed hedging contracts out to 4.7 months late last month when the kiwi fell to $0.8050 from around $0.8300 in three days, compared with 4.1 months earlier in the month.

Jones said durations have since pulled back to 4.0 months at the start of April, suggesting exporters see recent falls as an opportunity to lengthen hedging periods.

Roger Kerr, director of Asia-Pacific Risk Management, which specialises in FX hedging, said exporters were lined up to buy the currency on a break below $0.8000, adding that such demand would prevent a sustained fall below that level.

"Most exporters, if they can lock in $0.7500-$0.7600 forward rates when spot is at $0.7800 or $0.7900, that would be profitable," he said.

"The greater risk is that in two years' time we're at $0.8500 or $0.9000."

Analysts say that, due to its "higher risk" status, the kiwi will be vulnerable to any serious slackening in global risk sentiment, which would benefit currencies perceived to be safe havens, such as the dollar and the yen.

Weak U.S. jobs data last week has chilled investors' appetite for riskier assets, but many in the market are confident the U.S. economy is still on the mend, and some see the prospect of a stronger dollar on the back of improving economic fundamentals as a downside risk to the kiwi.

RATE RISE EXPECTATIONS

The kiwi also could stumble if signs of slowing growth in China raise concerns of falling demand for New Zealand commodities, while an ongoing slide in the price of dairy products, the country's largest export sector, may also clip its wings.

However, few market watchers anticipate a significant kiwi slide.

"A sharper than expected slowdown in China, leading to a more rapid decline in commodity prices, could push the kiwi down towards 75 cents, but at that point you'd want to be a buyer," said Stuart Millar, portfolio manager at ING Capital Management.

Millar and others in the market expect the kiwi will hover around current levels before making a sustained climb to $0.8500 or higher later this year, when the RBNZ is expected to start signalling it will raise rates from a record low 2.5 percent.

Economists expect the RBNZ will raise rates in December or early 2013 as the economy starts to gather pace.

The RBNZ's tilt towards tighter monetary policy contrasts with other major economies, including the United States, Japan, the UK and the euro zone, which remain in quantitative easing mode after rates have been cut to 1 percent or lower.

A rate rise would widen the differential between the kiwi and other major currencies, making New Zealand assets an attractive buy from a relative yield perspective, further supporting the local currency.

Many in the market also expect the kiwi to continue climbing against the Australian dollar, given that the Reserve Bank of Australia is widely expected to cut rates from 4.25 percent soon, which would shrink the Aussie's rate advantage. ($1 = 1.2285 New Zealand dollars) (Editing by Kim Coghill)