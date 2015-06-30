WELLINGTON, July 1 Meridian Energy said
on Wednesday that it would extend until August the deadline for
when Rio Tinto's New Zealand aluminium smelter must
decide whether to extend its power supply contract with the
utility company.
New Zealand Aluminium Smelters Ltd (NZAS) will now be
required to give notice by Aug. 3 on whether it will extend its
contract beyond 2017, Meridian said, pushing back an initial
deadline set for Wednesday.
"NZAS has been in discussions with a number of parties,
including Meridian, with respect to its electricity requirements
at its Tiwai Point smelter," Meridian Chief Executive Mark Binns
said in a statement, adding that the smelter required more time
to make its decision.
"We think it is in all parties' interests to ensure that a
decision is based on the most complete information."
The decision could determine the future of the
350,000-tonne-per-year smelter, which is the country's single
biggest energy consumer, following a battle by the plant's
owners to slash its power costs.
The smelter, which has struggled with weak aluminium prices
and a strong New Zealand dollar for several years, has been
seeking cheaper power, even though it returned to an underlying
profit of NZ$56 million ($37.90 million) in 2014 after two years
of losses.
The plant was given a NZ$30 million subsidy in 2013 by the
government to bridge the price gap between Meridian and the
plant's owners, NZAS, which is a joint venture between Rio Tinto
and Sumitomo Chemicals.
($1 = 1.4778 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu, editing by G Crosse)