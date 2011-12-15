WELLINGTON Dec 15 New Zealand power
generator Mighty River Power Ltd will be the first state asset
to be partly-privatised next year, the Finance Minister said on
Thursday.
Prime Minister John Key's newly re-elected centre right
government has quickly moved on one of its main election planks
to sell minority stakes in three power companies, a coal miner
and further reduce its stake in airline Air New Zealand
.
His finance minister, Bill English, said Mighty River Power
was ready to go to market.
"We will provide more detailed information on this IPO -
including how widespread New Zealand ownership will be achieved
- when detailed decisions have been made in early 2012," he said
in a statement.
Market estimates have suggested a 49 percent stake in Mighty
River Power might be worth as much as NZ$1.8 billion ($1.35
billion).
The controversial asset sales programme is slated to bring
in between NZ$5 billion to NZ$7 billion, which National has said
it will use to reduce debt, return to surplus, and invest in new
infrastructure.
To placate public opinion, which surveys before the election
showed opposed asset sales, the government has said it will
retain at least 51 percent of each company, give New Zealand
investors preference in the share sale, and put a 10 percent cap
on any single stake.
English said it was expected that shares in Mighty River
Power would be offered in the third quarter next year.
"With about NZ$100 billion sitting in term deposits, along
with many billions of dollars more in KiwiSaver funds, other
investment funds and iwi (indigenous tribe) investments, New
Zealanders are placed strongly to invest in the mixed ownership
companies," he said.
Mighty River Power has around 20 percent of the New Zealand
electricity market, generating virtually all its output from
hydro and geothermal stations.
The company reported a net profit of NZ$127.1 million in the
year to June 30. It said in October it expected its 2012
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and financial
instruments (EBITDAF) of between NZ$430 million to NZ$450
million, compared with NZ$443 million in 2011.
The other assets being readied for sale are power companies
Genesis Energy Ltd, Meridian Energy Ltd, coal miner Solid
Energy, and Air New Zealand Ltd which is around 75
percent state owned.
Contact Energy, New Zealand's third-largest listed
company, was the last state-owned asset to be sold in 1999 and
also the last float greater than NZ$1 billion.
Deutsche Bank and local broking house Craig
Investment Partners were hired in July as advisers on
preparatory work for the privatisations.
(Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Lincoln Feast)