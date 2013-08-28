WELLINGTON Aug 28 Dairy giant Fonterra's
products at the centre of a global contamination scare earlier
this month did not contain a bacteria that could cause botulism,
New Zealand officials said on Wednesday.
The Ministry for Primary Industries says tests of products
containing suspect whey protein concentrate had clostridium
sporogenes, which cannot cause botulism.
Earlier Fonterra, which asked for a trading halt in its
units, had urgently called for the test results to be released
to counter unsubstantiated rumours in the market.
Countries including China, Russia and Sri Lanka imposed
temporary bans on some or all of Fonterra products, while other
countries have stepped up scrutiny of dairy products supplied by
the company.
Fonterra has said that the contaminated whey protein
concentrate was caused by a dirty pipe at one of its processing
plants in New Zealand, although it has declined to give
additional details.