WELLINGTON Aug 7 Fonterra CEO Theo
Spierings said on Wednesday that all stocks of contaminated
dairy products made and exported by the company had been taken
out of the market, and there was little or no risk to consumers.
After visiting China earlier this week, Spierings said the
situation there had stabilised. "I said at a press conference in
China that I would not leave before the situation was stable
from the perspective of markets, consumers, customers and global
authorities," he told reporters at the company's headquarters in
Auckland.
"We had all those discussions yesterday, and I decided late
last night that the situation is stable."
Fonterra, the world's largest dairy exporter, has come under
fire at home and abroad for dragging its feet in saying it sold
whey protein products that contained a bacteria which can cause
botulism - a potentially fatal food poisoning.