WELLINGTON Jan 29 New Zealand's Fonterra dairy
co-operative on Thursday cut its forecast on the amount
of milk it will get from suppliers this season as dry weather in
the world's largest dairy exporting country hits output.
The company said it would collect 1.532 billion kilograms of
milk solids in the year to May, 3.3 percent less than last
season's record production, as a lack of rain had left pastures
dry.
Farmers have also been reining in milk production after a
flood of supply from Europe and the United States pummeled
prices, stoking economic fears in a country where milk products
account for around one-third of all exports.
"In the first half of the season, excellent pasture
conditions resulted in milk volumes being higher than the
previous season. The situation has changed significantly over
the course of this month," Fonterra director of co-operative
affairs Miles Hurrell said in a statement.
He added that in some regions where pasture quality had
deteriorated, farmers were starting to stop milking cows through
a process known as "drying off". He also noted that there
appeared to be a decline in use of feed supplements due to their
expense.
Some parts of New Zealand are experiencing warmer summer
temperatures than normal, which are expected to continue through
March. In addition to below normal rainfall levels in some
regions, this has resulted in reduced grass growth.
The world's largest dairy processor has already slashed the
forecast for the price it pays its farmer shareholders for milk,
due to a 50 percent fall in global dairy prices in 2014.
Last month, Fonterra cut its milk price payout forecast to
an eight-year low of NZ$4.70 ($3) per kilogram of milk solids,
sharply down from last year's record-high NZ$8.40, as global
production soars and buying from China and Russia falls.
The latest payout forecast takes the farmgate price paid to
farmers further below the average cost of production around
NZ$5.50/kgms, while analysts see scope for an even lower payout.
($1 = 1.3635 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Joseph Radford)