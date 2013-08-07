* Fonterra CEO - all contaminated stocks removed from the
market
* Contamination caused by human error
* CEO says up to Fonterra board to decide on his future
* Fonterra units gain 1 pct
* Global auction suggests trade will still pay premium for
NZ dairy produce
By Naomi Tajitsu
WELLINGTON, Aug 7 New Zealand co-operative
Fonterra, the world's biggest dairy exporter, said on
Wednesday that a contamination scare in some of its exported
products was caused by human error, and all tainted stocks had
now been taken out of the market.
CEO Theo Spierings, seeking to reassure customers and
worried parents who feed their infants with formula milk made
from the company's whey protein concentrate, said there was now
little or no risk to consumers.
New Zealand, which depends on the dairy industry for a
quarter of its total exports, has been gripped by worries that a
raft of recalls for infant formula in China, a major market, and
other countries could snowball into a slump in demand or even
bans for other dairy products.
Fonterra said at the weekend it had discovered whey protein
products that contained a bacteria that can cause botulism. It
said previously its tests had found the contamination in a dirty
pipe at one of its plants. No injuries have been reported due to
the contamination.
Spierings, who rushed to China at the weekend to apologise
for the scare and try to win back customer confidence, said the
situation there was stable. "I said at a press conference in
China that I would not leave before the situation was stable
from the perspective of markets, consumers, customers and global
authorities," he told reporters at the company's headquarters in
Auckland. "We had all those discussions yesterday, and I decided
late last night that the situation is stable."
Asked if he would resign over the company's handling of the
scare, Spierings said: "It's not up to me to answer, that's up
to the board."
NOT BIG ECONOMY HIT
Finance Minister Bill English told parliament earlier that
the scare did not appear to have had much impact on the economy,
but would need careful handling if Fonterra and New Zealand were
to continue to benefit from high commodity prices.
"The indications are that, providing the issue of the
potential contamination is handled effectively and
transparently, the direct impact on the New Zealand economy can
be contained," he said.
But Trade Minister Tim Groser said New Zealand had a lot of
work to do to regain trust among global customers. "The market
is being very measured in its reaction, in the same way that
Chinese authorities have been very measured in their actions,"
he told Radio New Zealand. "Having said all those positives,
let's agree that we're not out of the woods here, this problem
is not now settled in any sense of the word."
David Mahon, Managing Director of Mahon China Investment
Management, a China-based New Zealand consultancy, also said New
Zealand had to work hard to regain international confidence,
even after Fonterra had gone public about the contamination
issue. "The fact they did it the way they did it has caused
damage which needs to be repaired. I think there are many many
weeks and months where New Zealand has to repair the perception
of the integrity of its clean, green image, it's claim of being
'100 percent pure'. Perhaps we can re-brand ourselves as being
'99 percent pure'," he told Reuters Television.
AUCTION REASSURES
At the first international auction of its dairy products
since news of the contamination - which didn't include those
products connected with the scare - prices slipped 2.4 percent
but stayed near their recent high levels on the back of strong
demand from growing middle classes in emerging economies.
Fonterra's fortnightly auction, the biggest wholesale
marketplace for milk powders and dairy produce, saw a near
doubling in volumes made available. Economists said the sale
suggested customers would continue to pay a premium for New
Zealand dairy products.
"It does not seem that the contamination issue is evolving
into a serious negative for the wider economy," Westpac
economist Nathan Penny said in a note to clients. "The world is
still paying high prices for most New Zealand products."
U.S. dairy futures fell on Tuesday, reversing recent
gains, as traders unwound speculative bets that China may shun
some dairy products from New Zealand, and instead buy from other
countries, including the United States.
One country hoping to gain is India, the world's biggest
milk producer, which sees its skimmed milk powder exports
jumping more than 50 percent in 2013/14 helped by a weak rupee
and Chinese restrictions on some New Zealand products.
"We don't have such problems. This is a very good
opportunity for India. Definitely our exports will rise this
year and in the coming years," R.S. Sodhi, managing director of
the Gujarat Milk Marketing Co-operative Federation, India's
leading milk product exporter, told Reuters.
India traditionally keeps most of its milk products at home
to meet rising domestic consumption and as the government tries
to keep a lid on local prices. Skimmed milk powder exports this
year are likely to increase to 100,000 tonnes, Sodhi said.
Separately, Fonterra said it was fined NZ$900,000 ($705,000)
by China's top economic planning agency after a review of
pricing practices for consumer dairy products in mainland China.
Five other companies were also penalised.