WELLINGTON Nov 5 New Zealand's worst mining
disaster in nearly a century that killed 29 people in 2010
happened because the operator neglected safety and put workers
at risk, a commission said on Monday. The labour minister
resigned in response to the findings.
In a scathing report on the blast at the Pike River Coal
Mine, a Royal Commission said the government should not have let
the mine operate until the risks had been assessed.
"In the drive towards coal production the directors and
executive managers paid insufficient attention to health and
safety and exposed the company's workers to unacceptable risks,"
the commission said.
The commission said the mine on the rugged west coast of New
Zealand's South Island ignored numerous warnings of dangerously
high methane levels. Its ventilation and drainage systems were
not up to the job.
The explosion was triggered by methane, which is found
naturally in coal. Methane becomes explosive when it makes up 5
percent to 15 percent of the volume of air.
"Its health and safety systems were inadequate. The mine was
riddled with deficiencies," Prime Minister John Key told
reporters. "It's possible that it could have been preventable."
Kay said the government "takes its share of the
responsibility" and that's why Minister of Labour Kate Wilkinson
had resigned.
In announcing her resignation, Wilkinson said the disaster,
the worst in New Zealand since 1914, had happened "on her
watch".
The commission said the mine had been struggling financially
and was borrowing to keep operations afloat after it had
overestimated coal output. It had cut corners on safety.
BLUNDERS
The Department of Labour assumed that mine was complying
with the law despite evidence to the contrary, the commission
said.
"The department should have prohibited Pike from operating
the mine until its health and safety systems were adequate."
The commission said some equipment at the mine was not flame
proof and smoking material and battery-powered devices had been
present in the mine despite being prohibited.
The bodies of the dead miners were never recovered because
of the danger of more explosions. They were entombed in the mine
when it was sealed up.
"They know how serious and how many blunders have been made,
and they want to make amends," said Bernie Monk, a spokesman for
some of the victims' families.
The mine company collapsed after the disaster and the mine
has been bought by the state-owned Solid Energy company which
has said it will recover the victims' remains if possible.
There are believed to be about 18 million tonnes of
high-quality coking coal in the mine, with a market value of
billions of dollars.
Last month, an Australian company which operated a drill rig
at the mine was fined NZ$46,800 ($38,677) for breaches of health
and safety rules, although there was no suggestion its lapses
contributed to the blast.
The mine's former chief executive has entered pleaded not
guilty to charges of negligence.
($1=NZ$1.21)
