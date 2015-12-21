WELLINGTON Dec 22 The Maui Mining Companies,
majority owned by energy giant Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L), said
Tuesday it would sell the Maui natural gas pipeline to
infrastructure funds managed by First State Investments for
NZ$335 million ($226.49 million).
The Maui natural gas pipeline transports around 78 percent
of all natural gas produced in New Zealand and has been
operating for more than 35 years. First State Investments is an
Australian based global infrastructure asset manager.
The sale is conditional on certain regulatory approvals
being obtained by First State Investments but the parties hope
to finalise the transaction by the middle of 2016, Shell New
Zealand said in a statement.
Earlier this month the energy giant announced it was
reviewing its business interests in New Zealand as the company
seeks to streamline its global portfolio amid a slump in energy
prices.
The Anglo Dutch firm is focusing on large growth
opportunities, with deep water and integrated gas as priorities,
after announcing plans to raise $50 billion (33 billion pounds)
from asset sales between 2014 and 2018 while cutting jobs and
costs.
On Tuesday it underscored that the future of the pipeline
has been under consideration for a long time and is separate
from the recently announced review of the Shell New Zealand
business.
Shell holds a 83.75 stake in the pipeline, OMV NZ, a unit of
Austria's OMV has a 10 percent stake while privately
owned Todd Corp's Todd Energy holds 6.25 percent.
Shell has been in New Zealand for more than 100 years and is
the country's largest gas producer, with stakes in the Maui,
Kapuni and Pohokura fields in Taranaki and a deepwater
exploration licence in the Great South Basin.
($1 = 1.4791 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Rebecca Howard)