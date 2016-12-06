Wellington Dec 6 New Zealand Police Minister
Judith Collins said on Tuesday she will stand as a candidate to
replace outgoing Prime Minister John Key, becoming the third
Cabinet member to announce their candidacy.
Key, who is part-way through a third, three-year term that
has been marked by political stability and economic reform,
announced his surprise resignation on Monday, saying he wanted
to spend more time with his family.
Earlier, Finance Minister Bill English, who is considered
the front-runner to replace Key, and Health Minister Jonathan
Coleman announced they would contest the National Party
leadership in a caucus meeting on Monday.
(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Paul Tait)