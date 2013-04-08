* Rio Tinto, Meridian Energy at loggerheads over smelter
power pricing
* Tiwai Point smelter uses up to 15 pct of NZ electricity
* Dispute comes as govt launches power asset sale programme
* Biggest potential impact seen on more costly thermal
plants
By Gyles Beckford
WELLINGTON, April 9 A row over demands by Rio
Tinto for cheaper electricity to help keep its New
Zealand aluminium smelter afloat is clouding government efforts
to raise up to NZ$6.1 billion ($5.1 billion) by privatising the
country's power companies.
The 350,000-tonne-per-year smelter is New Zealand's single
biggest energy consumer, buying up to 15 percent of the national
output at an already-discounted price. Even so, depressed demand
for aluminium means the Tiwai Point smelter at New Zealand's
southern tip runs at a loss and without even cheaper
electricity, might close.
That risks swamping the electricity market for the country
of 4.45 million with cheap power, reducing profits and asset
values across the sector.
"The market hasn't been pricing in a big risk (of the
smelter closing) but there would be a significant impact if it
did," said a senior electricity market trader at a state-run
generator who was not authorised to talk to media.
The timing of the stand-off between Rio's majority-owned New
Zealand Aluminium Smelters and state-owned utility Meridian
Energy Ltd could not come at a worse time for Prime
Minister John Key, who is pushing through the sale of three
major energy firms to boost the government's depleted coffers.
Offer documents for a float of up to 49 percent of Mighty
River Power Ltd released on Friday showed the
government valued the company at as much as NZ$3.9 billion,
compared with analyst valuations of NZ$3.2 billion to NZ$4.1
billion.
The Mighty River float is set to conclude by mid-May, with
the government keen to sell one of the other two state power
companies, Meridian and Genesis Power Ltd, before the
end of the year.
GENESIS THREAT
Genesis, valued at around NZ$2 billion, has a big retail
customer base and is seen as the more likely second candidate
for privatisation, given Meridian, worth around NZ$6.6 billion,
has the uncertainty of the smelter hanging over it.
Meridian has said it doubts a deal over power prices could
be reached after nine months of negotiations with Rio Tinto,
prompting the New Zealand government to offer a short-term
subsidy to the smelter.
Rio Tinto rejected the offer, saying it was still hopeful of
reaching an agreement with Meridian, and the two are set to
resume talking.
The prime minister has said there would be no further
government offers and that the smelter would now "have to stand
on its own two feet".
The smelter has been relegated to Rio Tinto's Pacific
Aluminium unit, home to 13 under-performing aluminium businesses
the company plans to eventually sell, close or spin off.
Last month, Pacific Aluminium's Gove alumina refinery in
Australia narrowly averted closure with the loss of 1,400 jobs
after reaching an 11th-hour deal with the state government over
cheap gas supplies for 10 years.
The possibility of the closure of Tiwai Point, which
directly employs around 700 people, was highlighted as a key
risk in Mighty River Power's prospectus. But with more than
440,000 New Zealanders registering an interest, there is little
threat of the power wrangling derailing the float.
Ironically, Meridian might also survive the loss of its
biggest customer without excessive pain. Its southern hydro
assets are among the country's lowest cost power producers and,
although subject to some capacity constraints between the North
and South Islands, can send their power to the more populous
north.
"Potentially Meridian is a beneficiary," said William
Curtayne, a senior analyst at Milford Asset Management. "They've
said they won't sell at a lower price, so if they sell at a
higher price to someone else, their valuation will go up," he
said.
Genesis and former state-run Contact Energy could
face greater risks.
"(Genesis) likely faces the bigger short term risk because
of its mix of generation and customers," said an official for
one of the Mighty River Power float's organising brokers, who
asked not to be named because he was not authorised to speak
publicly on the matter.
"If a whole lot of cheap hydro came on, there'd be other
stuff at the top end of the cost curve that would get bumped
out."
Genesis's 1,000 MW thermal Huntly station would be at risk,
agreed independent energy consultant Bryan Leyland, and that in
turn could make New Zealand more vulnerable to power shortages
during a dry year.
"Genesis's Huntly station is presently the dry year reserve,
but it won't be in the company's interests to keep the station
sitting there doing nothing," he said.
Hydro-lakes, which are mostly in the South Island, provide
as much as two-thirds of national output, sending much of their
output through cables linking the country's two main islands,
but they scale back when lake levels drop because of mild
winters or droughts.
Industrial prices for electricity in New Zealand have
climbed more than 50 percent on average since 2000 and
residential prices are up a third, but remain below the average
of developed economies, according to the Ministry of Business,
Innovation and Employment.