WELLINGTON Aug 10 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

KiwiSavers spared worst of share dive: KiwiSavers should be protected from the worst of the financial bloodbath.

Milk pricing faces new investigation: Supermarkets are weighing up whether to appear before a select committee inquiry into milk prices.

Rebel makes 'moral' price move: Sales of All Blacks RWC jerseys soared as soon as Rebel Sport cut its prices yesterday.

Strong surge in hotel occupancy during winter: Wellington hotel-room use is up more than 13 per cent in the July quarter, driven by a promotional campaign in Australia, filming of The Hobbit, and a "three nights for the price of two" deal during the winter.

Contact Energy fights to keep customers: Contact Energy has effectively slashed its electricity tariffs for prompt-paying online customers after losing more than 8,000 customers in July.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

RWC: Hundreds back adidas boycott over jersey cost: Hundreds of New Zealanders have sworn to boycott adidas until the sports giant cuts the price of their All Blacks jerseys or allows customers to buy online from overseas.

Our economy is fine, says English: The global economic outlook may be uncertain for the next five years, but New Zealand is in good shape to deal with that, Finance Minister Bill English says, despite rating agency Standard & Poor warning our economy is vulnerable.

Panicky markets braced for worse: The fear and uncertainty that has wiped trillions off the value of global stocks since last week may continue for at least two more days, a local fund manager says.

Farmers forced to ride out currency, export volatility: Volatility is a fact of life for exporters, says Federated Farmers president Bruce Wills.

Govt bows to pressure and backs milk inquiry: The Government has bowed to public opinion and is backing a parliamentary inquiry into why milk prices are so high when New Zealand is a leading milk producer and many families are struggling to make ends meet.