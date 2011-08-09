WELLINGTON Aug 10 Following are some of the
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
KiwiSavers spared worst of share dive: KiwiSavers should be
protected from the worst of the financial bloodbath.
- - - -
Milk pricing faces new investigation: Supermarkets are
weighing up whether to appear before a select committee inquiry
into milk prices.
- - - -
Rebel makes 'moral' price move: Sales of All Blacks RWC
jerseys soared as soon as Rebel Sport cut its prices yesterday.
- - - -
Strong surge in hotel occupancy during winter: Wellington
hotel-room use is up more than 13 per cent in the July quarter,
driven by a promotional campaign in Australia, filming of The
Hobbit, and a "three nights for the price of two" deal during
the winter.
- - - -
Contact Energy fights to keep customers: Contact
Energy has effectively slashed its electricity tariffs for
prompt-paying online customers after losing more than 8,000
customers in July.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
RWC: Hundreds back adidas boycott over jersey cost: Hundreds
of New Zealanders have sworn to boycott adidas until the sports
giant cuts the price of their All Blacks jerseys or allows
customers to buy online from overseas.
- - - -
Our economy is fine, says English: The global economic
outlook may be uncertain for the next five years, but New
Zealand is in good shape to deal with that, Finance Minister
Bill English says, despite rating agency Standard & Poor warning
our economy is vulnerable.
- - - -
Panicky markets braced for worse: The fear and uncertainty
that has wiped trillions off the value of global stocks since
last week may continue for at least two more days, a local fund
manager says.
- - - -
Farmers forced to ride out currency, export volatility:
Volatility is a fact of life for exporters, says Federated
Farmers president Bruce Wills.
- - - -
Govt bows to pressure and backs milk inquiry: The Government
has bowed to public opinion and is backing a parliamentary
inquiry into why milk prices are so high when New Zealand is a
leading milk producer and many families are struggling to make
ends meet.
- - - -