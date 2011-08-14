WELLINGTON Aug 15 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Monday.

DOMINION POST

'John Key has no idea': A former youth beneficiary says she is horrified by the National Party's welfare clampdown.

Power cuts, road closures around NZ: Snow has closed roads throughout the country with more heavy falls expected today.

Skier treks five hours to safety: A Christchurch woman who got lost while skiing walked for five hours down hazardous terrain.

Demerger may hit Telecom yield: Rumours are swirling that Telecom could report a much lower-than-expected profit ahead of its proposed sharemarket split.

Aussie glut squeezes NZ growers: Navel orange growers are fighting an influx of cheap oranges from Australia and a mysterious fruit drop problem.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD

White-out weather chaos moves north: Hundreds of air travellers and motorists were left stranded as a polar blast swept up the South Island - and last night gave Wellington its biggest snowfall in 40 years.

Govt move to refocus dropouts 'overdue': Government proposals to support every at-risk high school dropout into training and restrict the spending habits of teenage beneficiaries are being applauded as long overdue.

Exporters nervous about slowdown in US: Exporters will be watching signs of slowing economic growth in the United States with concern, says an industry group leader.

Telco's result to go under microscope: Telecom's impending split will loom large over its full-year results this Friday and the announcement will reveal how different parts of the company are performing as it nears break-up, an analyst says.