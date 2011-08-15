WELLINGTON Aug 16 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

DOMINION POST

Snow causes chaos across NZ: Families, schools and businesses will face more disruption today as snow causes transport chaos and power outages.

Bonuses for reducing teen jobless: Further privatisation of the welfare sector will be part of the Government's plan to get beneficiaries into work.

Interest grows in economy: This year's NZX trading volumes have jumped on renewed interest in New Zealand's economy.

Infratil ups insurance on Wellington Airport: Infratil has upgraded its insurance policy on Wellington Airport in the wake of the Christchurch earthquake.

Freightways boosted by online shopping: Online shopping may be the bane of bricks and mortar retailers, but it's a fast-growing earner for courier operator Freightways .

NEW ZEALAND HERALD

The snow will go on - everywhere: More snow will strike much of New Zealand today - turning the novelty into far more treacherous conditions, police say.

KiwiSaver's popularity takes hit: The popularity of KiwiSaver took a hit in the second quarter in the aftermath of changes to the state-sponsored pension savings scheme announced in the May 20 Budget, the latest ASB Bank investor confidence survey shows.

Sky eyes cheaper viewing option: Sky Television has confirmed that proposals are still alive for converting its shelved analogue radio frequencies to a new "Sky-Lite" digital terrestrial platform for pay TV.