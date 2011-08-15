WELLINGTON Aug 16 Following are some of the
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Snow causes chaos across NZ: Families, schools and
businesses will face more disruption today as snow causes
transport chaos and power outages.
- - - -
Bonuses for reducing teen jobless: Further privatisation of
the welfare sector will be part of the Government's plan to get
beneficiaries into work.
- - - -
Interest grows in economy: This year's NZX trading
volumes have jumped on renewed interest in New Zealand's
economy.
- - - -
Infratil ups insurance on Wellington Airport: Infratil
has upgraded its insurance policy on Wellington Airport
in the wake of the Christchurch earthquake.
- - - -
Freightways boosted by online shopping: Online shopping may
be the bane of bricks and mortar retailers, but it's a
fast-growing earner for courier operator Freightways .
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
The snow will go on - everywhere: More snow will strike much
of New Zealand today - turning the novelty into far more
treacherous conditions, police say.
- - - -
KiwiSaver's popularity takes hit: The popularity of
KiwiSaver took a hit in the second quarter in the aftermath of
changes to the state-sponsored pension savings scheme announced
in the May 20 Budget, the latest ASB Bank investor confidence
survey shows.
- - - -
Sky eyes cheaper viewing option: Sky Television has
confirmed that proposals are still alive for converting its
shelved analogue radio frequencies to a new "Sky-Lite" digital
terrestrial platform for pay TV.
- - - -