WELLINGTON Aug 18 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Jail sentence satisfies: The widow of a murdered Auckland taxi driver is satisfied with the 15 years her husband's killer will serve in a Chinese jail.

- - - -

Bennett criticised benefit cards: The Social Development Minister earlier this year described beneficiary payment cards, recently announced as Government policy, as "highly intrusive".

- - - -

Weather woes may not be over: Biting southerlies will continue to batter the lower North Island till at least tomorrow and another polar outbreak could hit the South Island before the end of the month.

- - - -

Fletcher focuses on quake city: Fletcher Building is pinning its hopes on a tunnel infrastructure project worth $1.2 billion after a brutal year in the house-building market.

- - - -

Kiwis want compulsory super - survey: More than half of New Zealanders think KiwiSaver should be compulsory- despite many being unsure about the finer points of their own investments.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Taxi driver killer jailed in China: A Chinese kitchen worker who murdered a taxi driver in Auckland before fleeing the country was has been condemned to 15 years in prison.

- - - -

Critics hail appointment of more mine inspectors: The number of mining safety inspectors will increase fourfold in what opposition parties are calling a Government admission that previous safety standards were not up to scratch.

- - - -

Power generation emissions lowest in a decade: Greenhouse gas emissions from electricity generation are at their lowest in a decade, the Government said today.

- - - -

Contact Energy in line for fall in profit after triple whammy: Contact Energy's result is likely to be disappointing, hit by low wholesale power prices, the loss of thousands of customers and the February earthquake in Christchurch.

- - - -

SkyCity gambles on coming golden weather: The snow is still melting around New Zealand but SkyCity Entertainment chief executive Nigel Morrison is forecasting sunnier days ahead for the Kiwi casino company.