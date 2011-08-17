WELLINGTON Aug 18 Following are some of the
Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on
Thursday.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Jail sentence satisfies: The widow of a murdered Auckland
taxi driver is satisfied with the 15 years her husband's killer
will serve in a Chinese jail.
Bennett criticised benefit cards: The Social Development
Minister earlier this year described beneficiary payment cards,
recently announced as Government policy, as "highly intrusive".
Weather woes may not be over: Biting southerlies will
continue to batter the lower North Island till at least tomorrow
and another polar outbreak could hit the South Island before the
end of the month.
Fletcher focuses on quake city: Fletcher Building is pinning
its hopes on a tunnel infrastructure project worth $1.2 billion
after a brutal year in the house-building market.
Kiwis want compulsory super - survey: More than half of New
Zealanders think KiwiSaver should be compulsory- despite many
being unsure about the finer points of their own investments.
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Taxi driver killer jailed in China: A Chinese kitchen worker
who murdered a taxi driver in Auckland before fleeing the
country was has been condemned to 15 years in prison.
Critics hail appointment of more mine inspectors: The number
of mining safety inspectors will increase fourfold in what
opposition parties are calling a Government admission that
previous safety standards were not up to scratch.
Power generation emissions lowest in a decade: Greenhouse
gas emissions from electricity generation are at their lowest in
a decade, the Government said today.
Contact Energy in line for fall in profit after triple
whammy: Contact Energy's result is likely to be
disappointing, hit by low wholesale power prices, the loss of
thousands of customers and the February earthquake in
Christchurch.
SkyCity gambles on coming golden weather: The snow is still
melting around New Zealand but SkyCity Entertainment
chief executive Nigel Morrison is forecasting sunnier days ahead
for the Kiwi casino company.
