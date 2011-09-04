WELLINGTON, Sept 5 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Monday.

Doubts raised over value put on Serepisos' property: Questions have been raised about the $232-million value put on his commercial and residential property by Terry Serepisos.

Key defends actions over Hubbard finances: The death of financier Allan Hubbard was a "very sad moment" for his family, but the Government was correct in acting over financial allegations against him, Prime Minister John Key says.

Henare hot over drop down list: National MP Tau Henare admits to being annoyed after discovering he had dropped 14 places in his party's list but says he has since cooled down.

Heat goes on climate change at forum: As world leaders start trickling into Auckland for the Pacific Island Forum, climate change and Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard's escalating refugee problem are shaping up as crucial issues both on the formal agenda and sidelines of the traditionally laid-back Pacific gathering.

Oil major joins East Coast bid: Apache, one of the world's top independent oil and gas firms, has joined with small player Tag Oil in the search for oil and gas in the East Coast Basin of New Zealand.

Chorus seeks to calm UFB fears: Chorus has promised it will not offer "volume discounts" that might favour Telecom retailing services over its ultrafast broadband network.

Fonterra head moves on restructure anxieties: Fonterra chairman Sir Henry van der Heyden says political opportunism is behind new shareholder questions threatening to destabilise the company's plan to introduce share trading among farmers with a restricted public listing.

Rugby World Cup fever swamps the City of Sails: World Cup fever is sweeping Auckland - restaurants turned hundreds away at the new-look waterfront yesterday, while more than 1000 fans swamped the All Blacks at a public session last night.

National's list has message for winners - and losers: National MP Tau Henare has felt the sharp edge of National's list ranking - but Prime Minister John Key has fingered at least five others as ministerial material.

New Hubbard deal was on the table: Allan Hubbard's sudden death has jeopardised a proposal by Auckland businessman Tur Borren to negotiate a commercial settlement to the Hubbard statutory management.

Rugby World Cup: Numbers robust but don't expect bonus: Spending by international visitors to conventions in New Zealand is rising but visitors are expected to stay away for the Rugby World Cup.

Major holder emerges for Heartland: Marlborough-based Impact Capital has emerged as Heartland New Zealand's single biggest shareholder after supporting the South Island-based financial services group's $100 million purchase of PGG Wrightson Finance this year.

Firms facing struggle as quake cover set to run out: Christchurch firms that began claiming business interruption insurance after the city's first earthquake on September 4 last year may be running out of cover, says the boss of one of New Zealand's biggest insurers.