DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

What comes next after All Blacks sign?: With an All Blacks sign now taking pride of place on the Miramar cutting, the airport is hoping it will inspire creative ideas for a permanent installation.

Nathans' director Moses told to wait in prison: Former Nathans Finance chairman Roger Moses remains in prison after a bail application was dismissed in the High Court at Auckland yesterday.

Agencies condemned over Hubbard: A former Government investigator claims the statutory management of the Hubbards and associated investment companies and trusts was "materially flawed and unlawful".

East coast drilling lifts job prospects: Drilling for oil and gas on the east coast could start as soon as early next year, with the potential for hundreds of jobs at the peak of a programme that could cost up to US$100 million (NZ$118m) if the exploration companies proceed.

Tourists' arrival by the boatload keeps city happy: Wellington's tourism businesses are on a roll, with the prospect of a record cruise-ship season this summer, which could be worth just as much as the boost from the Rugby World Cup.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Taxpayer's share of bill for rebuild to rise again: The taxpayer's share of the $29.5 billion bill for rebuilding Christchurch is set to rise yet again - by as much as $1 billion according to Prime Minister John Key - after a High Court decision late last week.

Charities brace as Housing NZ's role shrinks: Social services are bracing for another spike in homelessness as Housing New Zealand withdraws from looking after its tenants' social needs.

'Old boys club' leadership style rife in islands, conference told: The Pacific is fertile ground for a self-serving "old boys' club" brand of leadership, a Pacific conference in Auckland was told yesterday.

NZX share of economy too low, report says: The New Zealand sharemarket's share of the domestic economy is too low, according to a survey that says the situation threatens the "critical mass" of this country's capital markets.

NZ still a target for Chinese dairy firm: The Chinese-owned dairy company behind the failed bid for more than a dozen Crafar farms has told the Hong Kong Stock Exchange it is continuing to pursue business opportunities in New Zealand's dairy industry.

BNZ takes stakes in agricultural firms: Bank of New Zealand is taking ownership stakes in agricultural sector firms to help them fund growth projects.

