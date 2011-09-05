WELLINGTON, Sept 6 Following are some of the
lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on xxxxxx.
Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet
editions of the papers.
Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
What comes next after All Blacks sign?: With an All Blacks
sign now taking pride of place on the Miramar cutting, the
airport is hoping it will inspire creative ideas for a permanent
installation.
- - - -
Nathans' director Moses told to wait in prison: Former
Nathans Finance chairman Roger Moses remains in prison after a
bail application was dismissed in the High Court at Auckland
yesterday.
- - - -
Agencies condemned over Hubbard: A former Government
investigator claims the statutory management of the Hubbards and
associated investment companies and trusts was "materially
flawed and unlawful".
- - - -
East coast drilling lifts job prospects: Drilling for oil
and gas on the east coast could start as soon as early next
year, with the potential for hundreds of jobs at the peak of a
programme that could cost up to US$100 million (NZ$118m) if the
exploration companies proceed.
- - - -
Tourists' arrival by the boatload keeps city happy:
Wellington's tourism businesses are on a roll, with the prospect
of a record cruise-ship season this summer, which could be worth
just as much as the boost from the Rugby World Cup.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Taxpayer's share of bill for rebuild to rise again: The
taxpayer's share of the $29.5 billion bill for rebuilding
Christchurch is set to rise yet again - by as much as $1 billion
according to Prime Minister John Key - after a High Court
decision late last week.
- - - -
Charities brace as Housing NZ's role shrinks: Social
services are bracing for another spike in homelessness as
Housing New Zealand withdraws from looking after its tenants'
social needs.
- - - -
'Old boys club' leadership style rife in islands, conference
told: The Pacific is fertile ground for a self-serving "old
boys' club" brand of leadership, a Pacific conference in
Auckland was told yesterday.
- - - -
NZX share of economy too low, report says: The New Zealand
sharemarket's share of the domestic economy is too low,
according to a survey that says the situation threatens the
"critical mass" of this country's capital markets.
- - - -
NZ still a target for Chinese dairy firm: The Chinese-owned
dairy company behind the failed bid for more than a dozen Crafar
farms has told the Hong Kong Stock Exchange it is continuing to
pursue business opportunities in New Zealand's dairy industry.
- - - -
BNZ takes stakes in agricultural firms: Bank of New Zealand
is taking ownership stakes in agricultural sector firms
to help them fund growth projects.
- - - -
(Wellington newsroom tel +64 4 471 4234, fax +64 4 473 6212
wellington.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)