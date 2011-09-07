WELLINGTON, Sept 8 Following are some of the
lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on
Thursday.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Wellington council quake focus shifts to homes: An estimated
three-quarters of the capital's homeowners may have to find
thousands of dollars each to make their homes more
earthquake-proof if a new Wellington City Council proposal goes
ahead.
- - - -
560 researchers warn of being forced overseas: Scientists
say insufficient funding for researchers is leaving them no
choice but to head overseas.
- - - -
Fonterra soothes feverish farmers: Fonterra leaders are
scrambling to reassure farmers their 100 per cent ownership of
the dairy giant is not in peril from the introduction of share
trading, as spooked South Island farmers undermine confidence in
the proposal.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
'Toxic tide' of booze takes deadly toll: More than one young
New Zealander under 25 is dying every week from "a toxic tide"
of alcohol-related causes, an official review has found.
- - - -
Henare in road-rage row: A furious Auckland mum has
complained to the Prime Minister and police after an "abusive
and degrading" driving incident involving National MP Tau
Henare.
- - - -
Labour list MPs under threat, survey suggests: Two current
Labour list MPs will lose their seats in Parliament if the
results of a Herald-compiled Poll of Polls are duplicated on
election day in November.
- - - -
Officials ready for Rugby World Cup ambush marketing:
Officials in charge of stopping ambush marketing at Eden Park
have already thwarted an attempt at a rugby game in the lead-up
to the tournament.
- - - -
German giant swoops to buy 3D tech firm: Right Hemisphere, a
3D technology firm founded in New Zealand more than a decade
ago, has been snapped up by German software giant SAP .
- - - -
Supermarket dumps our cheese to put 'Australia first':
Australian supermarket chain Coles has dumped New
Zealand as a supplier for its house brand cheese.
- - - -