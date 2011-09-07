WELLINGTON, Sept 8 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

Wellington council quake focus shifts to homes: An estimated three-quarters of the capital's homeowners may have to find thousands of dollars each to make their homes more earthquake-proof if a new Wellington City Council proposal goes ahead.

560 researchers warn of being forced overseas: Scientists say insufficient funding for researchers is leaving them no choice but to head overseas.

Fonterra soothes feverish farmers: Fonterra leaders are scrambling to reassure farmers their 100 per cent ownership of the dairy giant is not in peril from the introduction of share trading, as spooked South Island farmers undermine confidence in the proposal.

'Toxic tide' of booze takes deadly toll: More than one young New Zealander under 25 is dying every week from "a toxic tide" of alcohol-related causes, an official review has found.

Henare in road-rage row: A furious Auckland mum has complained to the Prime Minister and police after an "abusive and degrading" driving incident involving National MP Tau Henare.

Labour list MPs under threat, survey suggests: Two current Labour list MPs will lose their seats in Parliament if the results of a Herald-compiled Poll of Polls are duplicated on election day in November.

Officials ready for Rugby World Cup ambush marketing: Officials in charge of stopping ambush marketing at Eden Park have already thwarted an attempt at a rugby game in the lead-up to the tournament.

German giant swoops to buy 3D tech firm: Right Hemisphere, a 3D technology firm founded in New Zealand more than a decade ago, has been snapped up by German software giant SAP .

Supermarket dumps our cheese to put 'Australia first': Australian supermarket chain Coles has dumped New Zealand as a supplier for its house brand cheese.