DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Police seize fraudulent RWC tickets: Police have seized tens of thousands of dollars worth of fraudulent Rugby World Cup tickets amid fears that more may be in circulation.

- - - -

Drug mule numbers into NZ increase: A Colombian drug mule who died after a bag of cocaine burst inside her is the latest in a surge of people smuggling drugs into New Zealand inside their bodies.

- - - -

Rates set to hold as building hits low: The Reserve Bank is expected to leave official interest on hold next week with the lowest level in house building for 18 years knocking the wind out of the economy.

- - - -

Indebted firm looks to capital: The New Zealand Wine Company s considering a capital raising to help pay back debt of more than $17 million.

- - - -

Inland freight hubs 'benefit for the environment': Inland freight hubs boost rail use and result in significant fuel savings and benefits for the environment, a major study centred on Fonterra's Hamilton dairy freight hub has concluded.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Rich-listers deny they're profiting from the elderly: One of New Zealand's richest families have denied they are profiting from the elderly in a move which could net them more than $5 million.

- - - -

MP 'threw up hands, not fingers': National MP and Te Atatu candidate Tau Henare is denying he gave a woman the finger during an alleged road rage incident last week, saying that he threw his hands up in despair.

- - - -

Sea levels Pacific's big worry: Pacific Islands Forum leaders have called for the urgent provision of international funds to help small countries at risk from climate change, saying the issue was the "single greatest threat to the livelihoods, security and well-being of the peoples of the Pacific".

- - - -

Rental figures for vehicles signal fans off quick smart: Vehicle rental bookings for Tourism Holdings are dropping off toward the end of the Rugby World Cup, suggesting fans are not staying on after the tournament.

- - - -

Compac scores sweet US deal: Onehunga manufacturer Compac Sorting Equipment has clinched its biggest deal - an $18-million contract to design and build a state-of-the-art sorting and packing line for one of the world's biggest citrus companies.

- - - -

Mall giant spells out vision for Newmarket: A long-awaited $250 million Newmarket expansion by mall giant Westfield (NZ) came a step closer yesterday after the shopping centre owner spelled out its plans.