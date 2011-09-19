WELLINGTON, Sept 20 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Wellington's flashest hotel sold to Indonesian firm: Wellington's flashest hotel, the Intercontinental, is now owned by Indonesian business interests. Australia's Eureka Funds Management, which bought the hotel for $61 million, has sold the property for $50m to Columna Capital Holdings.

- - - -

Kiwis fear tighter UK visa rules: Kiwis in London are getting nervous that a tightening of British visa rules will all but remove their right to stay long-term.

- - - -

Haka 'hijacked by rugby' for money: A Maori leader has backed Springbok coach Peter de Villiers' comments on the haka being overused, saying it has been "hijacked by rugby people" for commercial purposes.

- - - -

Banks, investors tangle in tax suit: British investors and New Zealand's biggest banks are embroiled in an alleged $83 million tax-avoidance case, involving an Air New Zealand Boeing 747 jet.

- - - -

Buyers confident but gains 'modest': More consumers think it is a good time to buy a big-ticket item, pointing to possibly the best retail sales since the global financial crisis hit in 2007, but the gains are likely to be "modest", according to a bank survey.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

All Black admits drinking problem: All Black winger Zac Guildford - who yesterday publicly admitted to drinking issues - broke team rules when he hit the town after the Bledisloe Cup victory in Auckland.

- - - -

Urgent law change to sidestep court ruling on police undercover filming: The Government plans to rush through an urgent law change next week to allow secret filming on private property by police.

- - - -

Stormwater network needs $9.9 billion for 50-year upgrade: It will take 200 years to fix Auckland's stormwater system at current levels of spending, says a new report.

- - - -

Hong Kong move on leading hotels: An Asian business has splashed out $93 million on three New Zealand properties in the past few weeks, taking its total stake here to more than $200 million.

- - - -

Kathmandu picked for 36pc rise in earnings: Outdoor clothing retailer Kathmandu is expected to deliver a strong full-year result tomorrow.