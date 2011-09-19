WELLINGTON, Sept 20 Following are some of the
lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on
Tuesday.
Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet
editions of the papers.
Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Wellington's flashest hotel sold to Indonesian firm:
Wellington's flashest hotel, the Intercontinental, is now owned
by Indonesian business interests. Australia's Eureka Funds
Management, which bought the hotel for $61 million, has sold the
property for $50m to Columna Capital Holdings.
- - - -
Kiwis fear tighter UK visa rules: Kiwis in London are
getting nervous that a tightening of British visa rules will all
but remove their right to stay long-term.
- - - -
Haka 'hijacked by rugby' for money: A Maori leader has
backed Springbok coach Peter de Villiers' comments on the haka
being overused, saying it has been "hijacked by rugby people"
for commercial purposes.
- - - -
Banks, investors tangle in tax suit: British investors and
New Zealand's biggest banks are embroiled in an alleged $83
million tax-avoidance case, involving an Air New Zealand Boeing
747 jet.
- - - -
Buyers confident but gains 'modest': More consumers think it
is a good time to buy a big-ticket item, pointing to possibly
the best retail sales since the global financial crisis hit in
2007, but the gains are likely to be "modest", according to a
bank survey.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
All Black admits drinking problem: All Black winger Zac
Guildford - who yesterday publicly admitted to drinking issues -
broke team rules when he hit the town after the Bledisloe Cup
victory in Auckland.
- - - -
Urgent law change to sidestep court ruling on police
undercover filming: The Government plans to rush through an
urgent law change next week to allow secret filming on private
property by police.
- - - -
Stormwater network needs $9.9 billion for 50-year upgrade:
It will take 200 years to fix Auckland's stormwater system at
current levels of spending, says a new report.
- - - -
Hong Kong move on leading hotels: An Asian business has
splashed out $93 million on three New Zealand properties in the
past few weeks, taking its total stake here to more than $200
million.
- - - -
Kathmandu picked for 36pc rise in earnings: Outdoor clothing
retailer Kathmandu is expected to deliver a strong
full-year result tomorrow.
- - - -