Wellington reviews cup plans to avoid shambolic scenes: Wellington's Rugby World Cup organisers are reviewing contingency plans before the city's double-header quarter-finals weekend after Ireland's shock win over Australia.

- - - -

Covert filming 'fixit' law change doubted: National's bid to overturn a Supreme Court decision to allow secret police filming on private property under urgency is in trouble.

- - - -

Omission in accounts for All Blacks' foundation: All Blacks trio Richie McCaw, Dan Carter and Ali Williams' charitable foundation set up to distribute funds collected from the sale of For Everyone branded products has filed its latest financial statements, but there is a curious omission.

- - - -

Fears over $500m Canterbury tourism loss: Canterbury will lose $500 million of tourism spending from international visitors in the year after the February 22 earthquake as visitors avoid Christchurch, according to an industry estimate.

- - - -

Fay's bidders would split Crafar ownership: Crafar farms underbidder frontman Sir Michael Fay says the 16 farms in the dairying empire would be individually owned and operated by farmers in the bidding group.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Spelling mistake delayed Pike River risk plan - official: Officials in charge of the Pike River mine after the deadly explosion rejected a Mines Rescue risk assessment because it contained a spelling mistake, it was claimed yesterday.

- - - -

Greens' plan lifts jobs, exports but costs $2.5b: The Greens laid out an economic plan yesterday that they say would generate 100,000 jobs directly and indirectly and create a renewable energy sector worth $8 billion a year in export earnings, but which would cost the taxpayer $2.5 billion over three years.

- - - -

Rail to Shore shelved for inner-city tunnel link: Auckland planning chiefs say trains are unlikely to run to the North Shore for at least 30 years, as they are concentrating on obtaining an inner-city rail tunnel.

- - - -

Rugby World Cup visitors' welcome boost: The flood of Rugby World Cup visitors has pushed tourist numbers to record heights, gladdening tourism promoters after a calamitous year.

- - - -

Kiwi firm loses cash after 3D deal fails: A 3D film company that could not get enough advance sales for its live coverage of the Rugby World Cup is the tournament's first high-profile business failure.

- - - -

NZ adventurers lift Kathmandu: Kathmandu chief executive Peter Halkett reckons adventure activities have become a lot trendier and says that change is one of the factors driving the outdoor apparel firm's success.

- - - -

Xero says customer base of 50,000 'a milestone'; Online accounting software creator Xero says it now has 50,000 paying business customers.