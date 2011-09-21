WELLINGTON, Sept 22 Following are some of the
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Wellington reviews cup plans to avoid shambolic scenes:
Wellington's Rugby World Cup organisers are reviewing
contingency plans before the city's double-header quarter-finals
weekend after Ireland's shock win over Australia.
- - - -
Covert filming 'fixit' law change doubted: National's bid to
overturn a Supreme Court decision to allow secret police filming
on private property under urgency is in trouble.
- - - -
Omission in accounts for All Blacks' foundation: All Blacks
trio Richie McCaw, Dan Carter and Ali Williams' charitable
foundation set up to distribute funds collected from the sale of
For Everyone branded products has filed its latest financial
statements, but there is a curious omission.
- - - -
Fears over $500m Canterbury tourism loss: Canterbury will
lose $500 million of tourism spending from international
visitors in the year after the February 22 earthquake as
visitors avoid Christchurch, according to an industry estimate.
- - - -
Fay's bidders would split Crafar ownership: Crafar farms
underbidder frontman Sir Michael Fay says the 16 farms in the
dairying empire would be individually owned and operated by
farmers in the bidding group.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Spelling mistake delayed Pike River risk plan - official:
Officials in charge of the Pike River mine after the deadly
explosion rejected a Mines Rescue risk assessment because it
contained a spelling mistake, it was claimed yesterday.
- - - -
Greens' plan lifts jobs, exports but costs $2.5b: The Greens
laid out an economic plan yesterday that they say would generate
100,000 jobs directly and indirectly and create a renewable
energy sector worth $8 billion a year in export earnings, but
which would cost the taxpayer $2.5 billion over three years.
- - - -
Rail to Shore shelved for inner-city tunnel link: Auckland
planning chiefs say trains are unlikely to run to the North
Shore for at least 30 years, as they are concentrating on
obtaining an inner-city rail tunnel.
- - - -
Rugby World Cup visitors' welcome boost: The flood of Rugby
World Cup visitors has pushed tourist numbers to record heights,
gladdening tourism promoters after a calamitous year.
- - - -
Kiwi firm loses cash after 3D deal fails: A 3D film company
that could not get enough advance sales for its live coverage of
the Rugby World Cup is the tournament's first high-profile
business failure.
- - - -
NZ adventurers lift Kathmandu: Kathmandu chief
executive Peter Halkett reckons adventure activities have become
a lot trendier and says that change is one of the factors
driving the outdoor apparel firm's success.
- - - -
Xero says customer base of 50,000 'a milestone'; Online
accounting software creator Xero says it now has 50,000
paying business customers.
- - - -