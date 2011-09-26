WELLINGTON, Sept 27 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

PM sticks with forecast: Prime Minister John Key insists there is no reason to postpone the forecast return to surplus.

- - - -

Playboy life at an end: A Lamborghini is parked at the mansion but Terry Serepisos is no longer allowed to own it.

- - - -

Fay group sticks with Crafar bid: Crafar farms underbidder frontman Sir Michael Fay says his group of farmers is "not going away".

- - - -

Chch hotels protest height restrictions: Listed hotel operator Millennium & Copthorne Hotels NZ is among a growing chorus of building owners calling for the removal of height restrictions that have been proposed for Christchurch's central business district, saying they do not make any sense.

- - - -

Online key for Hallenstein Glasson : Clothing retailer Hallenstein Glasson Holdings is banking on a strong future in online sales, hoping the revamped websites it launched in June will become the new flagship stores for each of its three fashion brands.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Act split makes hash of dope policy: The Act Party's Epsom seat hopeful John Banks has dramatically shot down his leader Don Brash's views on decriminalising cannabis, saying it will never become party policy.

- - - -

Rugby World Cup: Journalist's 'racism': A senior South African journalist who is in New Zealand for the Rugby World Cup was taken to a police station and searched after being accused of peddling drugs in a Taupo bar.

- - - -

Plenty of rooms for Rugby World Cup final: Rugby fans seeking accommodation in Auckland for World Cup finals weekend are in luck - a large number of hotel and motel rooms are still available, some as cheap as $120 per night for two people.

- - - -

Buyers shortlisted for 5-star hotel: Offers are being considered for five-star hotel Hilton Auckland after a global campaign this year.

- - - -

Kathmandu turns sights on America: Outdoor apparel retailer Kathmandu is eyeing cities on the west coast of the United States and Canada as potentially lucrative markets.