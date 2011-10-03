WELLINGTON Oct 4 Following are some of the lead
stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
English concedes downgrade impact: Mortgage interest rates
could rise and public servants will face an even tighter squeeze
after last week's double credit rating downgrade, the Government
says.
- - - -
Benefit system in 'good shape': More people now claim they
are too sick or disabled to work than a decade ago. But the man
in charge of dishing out benefit money says the system has
improved under his watch.
- - - -
Council puts provison on flyover: Wellington City Council is
backing the cheaper of two proposed flyovers near the Basin
Reserve, but says millions of dollars must be spent improving
its design before it is acceptable.
- - - -
Disruption and fragility: Bollard: Expect more "disruption
and fragility ahead", much of it originating from overseas, and
the real risk of a sharp global slowdown, according to Reserve
Bank governor Alan Bollard.
- - - -
Borrowers warned off last resort lenders: Borrowers who
wrongly think they will be rejected by the major banks are
needlessly turning to third-tier lenders, says the retirement
commissioner, in the wake of another finance company
prosecution.
- - - -
Farmers' share trade law due mid 2012: Legislative changes
enabling Fonterra to introduce share trading among its farmers
look set to be passed into law by the middle of next year,
before the final package is put before the shareholders' council
for approval.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Extra $5m in Rugby World Cup spending: The Government and
Auckland Council are spending a further $5.5 million on the
Rugby World Cup to prevent a repeat during the knockout phase of
the chaos that occurred on the night of the opening ceremony.
- - - -
Govt waters down hidden camera bill: The Government has
failed to gain enough support for its "fix-it" bill for police
use of hidden cameras and has watered down its retrospective
nature to win the votes of Labour and Act.
- - - -
Jonah Lomu's kidney well short of 20-year life expectancy:
Doctors say that if Jonah Lomu's kidney fails it will fall well
short of its life expectancy of 20 years.
- - - -
Forces to 'talk, think and breathe' as one: Defence chief
Lieutenant General Rhys Jones says the reshaping of the Defence
Force under a new plan will force the three separate services to
"talk, think and breathe" joint operations.
- - - -
Formica eyes India's untapped potential on expansion drive:
India, the world's second-biggest laminates market after China,
is the next target for Formica - Fletcher Building's
global panels business which has put the past behind it and is
on an expansion drive.
- - - -
Low dollar a buffer, not a boost: The falling dollar is more
a buffer than a boost for exporters, say commentators.
- - - -