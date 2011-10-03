WELLINGTON Oct 4 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

English concedes downgrade impact: Mortgage interest rates could rise and public servants will face an even tighter squeeze after last week's double credit rating downgrade, the Government says.

Benefit system in 'good shape': More people now claim they are too sick or disabled to work than a decade ago. But the man in charge of dishing out benefit money says the system has improved under his watch.

Council puts provison on flyover: Wellington City Council is backing the cheaper of two proposed flyovers near the Basin Reserve, but says millions of dollars must be spent improving its design before it is acceptable.

Disruption and fragility: Bollard: Expect more "disruption and fragility ahead", much of it originating from overseas, and the real risk of a sharp global slowdown, according to Reserve Bank governor Alan Bollard.

Borrowers warned off last resort lenders: Borrowers who wrongly think they will be rejected by the major banks are needlessly turning to third-tier lenders, says the retirement commissioner, in the wake of another finance company prosecution.

Farmers' share trade law due mid 2012: Legislative changes enabling Fonterra to introduce share trading among its farmers look set to be passed into law by the middle of next year, before the final package is put before the shareholders' council for approval.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Extra $5m in Rugby World Cup spending: The Government and Auckland Council are spending a further $5.5 million on the Rugby World Cup to prevent a repeat during the knockout phase of the chaos that occurred on the night of the opening ceremony.

Govt waters down hidden camera bill: The Government has failed to gain enough support for its "fix-it" bill for police use of hidden cameras and has watered down its retrospective nature to win the votes of Labour and Act.

Jonah Lomu's kidney well short of 20-year life expectancy: Doctors say that if Jonah Lomu's kidney fails it will fall well short of its life expectancy of 20 years.

Forces to 'talk, think and breathe' as one: Defence chief Lieutenant General Rhys Jones says the reshaping of the Defence Force under a new plan will force the three separate services to "talk, think and breathe" joint operations.

Formica eyes India's untapped potential on expansion drive: India, the world's second-biggest laminates market after China, is the next target for Formica - Fletcher Building's global panels business which has put the past behind it and is on an expansion drive.

Low dollar a buffer, not a boost: The falling dollar is more a buffer than a boost for exporters, say commentators.