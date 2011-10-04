WELLINGTON Oct 5 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

Treasury 'failed to stop liability growing': Treasury failed to stem the flow of millions of dollars into risky finance companies, including failed South Canterbury Finance, after the Government guaranteed their deposits, a report highly critical of the management of the scheme reveals.

Nats consider boost to KiwiSaver: A $300 million boost to KiwiSaver is being considered as National faces a campaign stoush over the economy.

US asks NZ why people die of flu: Why some people die of flu and others survive is one of the questions Kiwi scientists are trying to answer in one of the biggest studies of the disease yet conducted.

RWC economic fillip 'just tiny': A leading economist has labelled the Rugby World Cup's effect on economic growth a "red herring", dismissing expectations that there will be a widespread boost as "hopium".

Return of funds remains a trickle: Progress on returning funds to the several hundred investors in the late Allan Hubbard's Aorangi Securities is slow with investors to receive another five cents in the dollar on Friday.

Fonterra's cup runneth over: Fonterra says some of the surprise spring milk wave flooding its tankers and processing plants will have to be made into "less profitable" product.

Restaurants starve amid Rugby World Cup festivity: Business has plunged at most Auckland restaurants as the Rugby World Cup sweeps away their customers.

Greens reject cash from energy firm: The Todd Corporation donated $50,000 to the National and Labour Parties - but the Greens rejected the mining and energy company's smaller offer to their party for ethical reasons.

Big four jittery as S&P does its sums: New Zealand's Australian-owned banks are worried about the prospect of credit rating downgrades as Standard & Poor's reviews how it rates them, an expert says.

Fletcher loses big player in rebuild: The only New Zealand boss at Fletcher Building who had a strong chance of becoming chief executive quit yesterday to head Meridian Energy.

Credit agency happier with Air NZ: Business risks to Air New Zealand from natural disasters here and in Japan are easing, says international rating agency Moody's Investors Service.

Cunliffe questions Govt 'failure' to monitor scheme: Finance Minister Bill English failed to ensure Treasury was looking after taxpayers' interests as it oversaw the retail deposit guarantee scheme, opposition finance spokesman David Cunliffe said yesterday in response to a critical report on the scheme.