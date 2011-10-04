WELLINGTON Oct 5 Following are some of the lead
stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Treasury 'failed to stop liability growing': Treasury failed
to stem the flow of millions of dollars into risky finance
companies, including failed South Canterbury Finance, after the
Government guaranteed their deposits, a report highly critical
of the management of the scheme reveals.
- - - -
Nats consider boost to KiwiSaver: A $300 million boost to
KiwiSaver is being considered as National faces a campaign
stoush over the economy.
- - - -
US asks NZ why people die of flu: Why some people die of flu
and others survive is one of the questions Kiwi scientists are
trying to answer in one of the biggest studies of the disease
yet conducted.
- - - -
RWC economic fillip 'just tiny': A leading economist has
labelled the Rugby World Cup's effect on economic growth a "red
herring", dismissing expectations that there will be a
widespread boost as "hopium".
- - - -
Return of funds remains a trickle: Progress on returning
funds to the several hundred investors in the late Allan
Hubbard's Aorangi Securities is slow with investors to receive
another five cents in the dollar on Friday.
- - - -
Fonterra's cup runneth over: Fonterra says some of the
surprise spring milk wave flooding its tankers and processing
plants will have to be made into "less profitable" product.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Restaurants starve amid Rugby World Cup festivity: Business
has plunged at most Auckland restaurants as the Rugby World Cup
sweeps away their customers.
- - - -
Greens reject cash from energy firm: The Todd Corporation
donated $50,000 to the National and Labour Parties - but the
Greens rejected the mining and energy company's smaller offer to
their party for ethical reasons.
- - - -
Big four jittery as S&P does its sums: New Zealand's
Australian-owned banks are worried about the prospect of credit
rating downgrades as Standard & Poor's reviews how it rates
them, an expert says.
- - - -
Fletcher loses big player in rebuild: The only New Zealand
boss at Fletcher Building who had a strong chance of
becoming chief executive quit yesterday to head Meridian Energy.
- - - -
Credit agency happier with Air NZ: Business risks to Air New
Zealand from natural disasters here and in Japan are
easing, says international rating agency Moody's Investors
Service.
- - - -
Cunliffe questions Govt 'failure' to monitor scheme: Finance
Minister Bill English failed to ensure Treasury was looking
after taxpayers' interests as it oversaw the retail deposit
guarantee scheme, opposition finance spokesman David Cunliffe
said yesterday in response to a critical report on the scheme.
- - - -