WELLINGTON Oct 7 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Wellington taxi firm has licence revoked: One of Wellington's biggest taxi companies has had its licence revoked just days before thousands of tourists arrive for the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals.

- - - -

Oil slick disaster looming from stricken ship: Tauranga is bracing for a potential environmental disaster after the dispersant applied to the oil slick from a stranded ship proved ineffective.

- - - -

Kiwifruit industry fights adversity: Leaders of the disease-haunted kiwifruit export industry are in Europe trying to find ways to cut supply chain costs. At the same time, the Psa crisis worsens, with the Coromandel and Opotiki regions now classified "high-risk" biosecurity regions.

- - - -

Doubts over NZ's second place: A new survey ranking New Zealand second best place to do business in the world should be taken with a grain of salt, the chief executive of Business NZ said.

- - - -

Crafar Farm decision drags on: The Overseas Investment Office's processing of the latest Chinese bid for the Crafar dairy farming estate drags into its seventh month, with the Government agency confirming it has received the extra information it was awaiting.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Ship crash: On the brink of disaster: Fears are rising that a grounded cargo ship haemorrhaging oil into the sea off Tauranga could become a large-scale environmental disaster.

- - - -

Ex-Puma keeps fingers crossed All Blacks play badly: The captain of the Argentine rugby side that came closest to toppling the All Blacks says there is no recipe for beating New Zealand ahead of their Rugby World Cup clash: "You just have to hope they play poorly."

- - - -

Weldon off, but who will replace him is a mystery: Market players are scratching their heads over who will take over at the NZX after Mark Weldon steps down.

- - - -

Inflation outpaces income growth: The median household income rose 4.3 per cent in the year ended June, which means it fell 1 per cent in inflation-adjusted terms.

- - - - -

Tech firm scores Pacific money transfer deal: A Kiwi tech start-up has signed a deal with the Pacific Islands' biggest mobile provider.