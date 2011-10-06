WELLINGTON Oct 7 Following are some of the lead
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Wellington taxi firm has licence revoked: One of
Wellington's biggest taxi companies has had its licence revoked
just days before thousands of tourists arrive for the Rugby
World Cup quarterfinals.
- - - -
Oil slick disaster looming from stricken ship: Tauranga is
bracing for a potential environmental disaster after the
dispersant applied to the oil slick from a stranded ship proved
ineffective.
- - - -
Kiwifruit industry fights adversity: Leaders of the
disease-haunted kiwifruit export industry are in Europe trying
to find ways to cut supply chain costs. At the same time, the
Psa crisis worsens, with the Coromandel and Opotiki regions now
classified "high-risk" biosecurity regions.
- - - -
Doubts over NZ's second place: A new survey ranking New
Zealand second best place to do business in the world should be
taken with a grain of salt, the chief executive of Business NZ
said.
- - - -
Crafar Farm decision drags on: The Overseas Investment
Office's processing of the latest Chinese bid for the Crafar
dairy farming estate drags into its seventh month, with the
Government agency confirming it has received the extra
information it was awaiting.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Ship crash: On the brink of disaster: Fears are rising that
a grounded cargo ship haemorrhaging oil into the sea off
Tauranga could become a large-scale environmental disaster.
- - - -
Ex-Puma keeps fingers crossed All Blacks play badly: The
captain of the Argentine rugby side that came closest to
toppling the All Blacks says there is no recipe for beating New
Zealand ahead of their Rugby World Cup clash: "You just have to
hope they play poorly."
- - - -
Weldon off, but who will replace him is a mystery: Market
players are scratching their heads over who will take over at
the NZX after Mark Weldon steps down.
- - - -
Inflation outpaces income growth: The median household
income rose 4.3 per cent in the year ended June, which means it
fell 1 per cent in inflation-adjusted terms.
- - - - -
Tech firm scores Pacific money transfer deal: A Kiwi tech
start-up has signed a deal with the Pacific Islands' biggest
mobile provider.
- - - -