WELLINGTON Oct 18 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Long-shot bet stands to make $25,000: A $15 long-shot bet placed in February will return a Kiwi punter $25,000 on Sunday if the All Blacks beat old foes France.

- - - -

Protesters, whalers gear up for conflict: Drama could return to the Southern Ocean this summer as whalers and protesters gear up for another season.

- - - -

Optimism Bluff smelter to stay open: New Zealand's biggest power user, the $1.2-billion-a-year aluminium smelter at Bluff, has been put up for sale by Australian miner Rio Tinto , with a second-tier aluminium operator or private equity firm seen as possible buyers.

- - - -

Orion Health may add 200 jobs: New Zealand's biggest software exporter, Orion Health, says it could hire up to 200 extra staff in New Zealand following its acquisition of Microsoft's hospital software assets.

- - - -

New Kiwi investments wanted: Australasian private equity fund Anchorage Capital Partners is eyeing other investment opportunities in New Zealand following the successful sale of the Burger King New Zealand chain to one of the world's largest private equity investors, Blackstone.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Rena oil spill: Workers brace for death of ailing ship: Salvage workers are bracing for the death of the "creaking, groaning" MV Rena, now sitting precariously on Astrolabe Reef and expected to flood more oil into the sea.

- - - -

Charities' food handouts at record after Govt cuts: The Government has slashed the number of food grants to needy families by 20 per cent, driving record numbers to seek food parcels from charities instead.

- - - -

Referendum idea on tolls to fund loop: Auckland Mayor Len Brown is considering a referendum on tolls and congestion charges to finance the $2.4 billion inner city rail loop and other transport projects.

- - - -

Key admits underclass still growing: Prime Minister John Key has acknowledged that the "growing underclass" he promised to tackle in 2008 has probably grown further - rather than decreased - during his first term in government.

- - - -

Orion extends reach with Microsoft deal: New Zealand software company Orion Health has struck a deal with Microsoft enabling it to offer a complete applications package to hospitals.

- - - -

Rio puts Tiwai Pt smelter on block: One of the country's largest export businesses, the aluminium smelter at Tiwai Pt near Bluff, is among the assets mining giant Rio Tinto ,RKIO.AX> plans to sell following a strategy review.

- - - -

Nosh chasing bigger slice of grocery pie: Specialty grocery retailer Nosh Food Market is a tiny player in a trade dominated by supermarket duopoly Progressive Enterprises and Foodstuffs. But the company has no shortage of ambition.