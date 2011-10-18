WELLINGTON Oct 19 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

Police mull charging for big events: Police are considering charging the organisers of future big commercial events, such as the Rugby World Cup and the Wellington sevens, for policing.

State-sector job cuts 'will make life tough': Life will be tougher for people who rely on government help after more than 950 public service jobs were slashed in the past year, the PSA union says.

Labour proposes major employment revamp: Labour is proposing a major revamp of industrial relations law, including minimum wages and standards in some industries, a quick lift to $15 an hour for the minimum wage and an end to the 90-day trial law.

Air NZ tipped to spend big: Air New Zealand is expected to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on more planes to lift capacity on key domestic routes and deter competitors from breaking its regional monopoly, in a deal to be announced today.

Sky TV surges for Rugby World Cup: Sky Television may be on the verge of announcing that it has cracked 50 per cent market penetration for the first time, thanks to the Rugby World Cup.

May Wang on corruption charges: The future of a Chinese milk export plant at Tauranga is up in the air after corruption charges were laid in Hong Kong this week against its founder, former Crafar-farms bidder May Wang, and an arrest warrant issued for its bankroller, Jack Chen.

Rena spill: $1m donation 'is not guilt money': The lessees of the Rena have pledged a $1 million "donation" to aid the clean-up - an action that has left some questioning the company's remorse.

Fraud charges rock big-money deals: Laying of bribery and money laundering charges against two former Crafar farms bidders has left the future of multi-million-dollar projects in New Zealand and in the Pacific up in the air.

Blowouts push public Rugby World Cup spending well over: Budget blowouts have pushed public spending on the Rugby World Cup well above $200 million - without counting $555 million in stadium upgrades and $39 million in direct losses from hosting the tournament.

Warning over cost of KiwiSaver plan: KiwiSaver auto-enrolment could be costly and time-consuming for default providers of the savings scheme and frustrating for workers, says the chairman of a superannuation industry body.

Bollard highlights costs of safety: Reserve Bank Governor Alan Bollard has warned against a regulatory over-reaction to the Canterbury earthquakes.

'Superpit' could boost gold reserves 70pc, says Oceana: Oceana Gold has floated a long-term concept plan for a "superpit" open-cast mining proposal at Macraes which could potentially increase estimated gold reserves by almost 70 per cent to more than 2.6 million ounces.