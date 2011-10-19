WELLINGTON Oct 20 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

Loss of experts blamed for spill delays: Two top oil spill experts who quit New Zealand for jobs in Australia have been brought back to help with the Rena crisis, prompting Opposition claims they could have prevented a five-day delay in responding to the ship's grounding.

First quake 'warranted fault search': Authorities should have made more effort to search for hidden faults under central Christchurch in the five months between the September and February earthquakes, a royal commission has been told.

Bill English gets grilling from Grey Power: Upper Hutt Grey Power seems unseasonably grumpy when it comes time for questions to Finance Minister Bill English.

Air NZ boosts regional fleet and capacity: Air New Zealand plans to add more than two million seats a year on its regional network over the next five years, promising more travel options and cheaper fares.

Contact wants customers back: Contact Energy is intent on recovering thousands of customers lost to other power companies over the winter.

Energy Mad's first day slow: Shares in Energy Mad traded in small volumes yesterday on the NZX in what was labelled as a lacklustre market debut by a small company.

Trade Me expects $1b valuation: Trade Me is likely to attract a valuation of well over $1 billion on the public market, according to bankers working on an expected flotation, with the company reportedly committed to paying large dividends immediately.

Police minister 'disappointed' in SFO boss: Police Minister Judith Collins is "disappointed" in the Serious Fraud Office boss for celebrating the charges against Rod Petricevic with Bridgecorp champagne and says she does not expect the behaviour to be repeated.

Labour vows to 'eradicate' homelessness: The Labour Party will promise today to "eradicate" homelessness through its root causes, including helping teenagers to find somewhere to live if they can't get on with their parents.

KiwiSaver providers accused of fee-gouging: Employees who were enrolled automatically in "default" KiwiSaver schemes lost almost half of the money earned on their savings in the past year - through providers' fees.

Air NZ big buy equals cheap fares: Air New Zealand's NZ$340 million spend-up on up to 12 new aircraft should mean more cheap seats for travellers to regional centres, chief executive Rob Fyfe says.

NZX listing for Tiwai Pt smelter suggested: Rio Tinto's Tiwai Point aluminium smelter, an asset worth about $1.76 billion, would easily make the grade as a standalone, NZX-listed entity, says Deutsche Bank analyst Paul Young.

KiwiSaver needs explaining: expert: KiwiSaver providers need to improve their members' understanding of the savings scheme before the Government auto-enrolls workers into it, says a financial literacy expert.