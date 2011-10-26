WELLINGTON Oct 27 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

$40m IT building planned for Hutt: Computer company Revera will give the Wellington economy a boost by spending $40 million building a data centre in Trentham, Upper Hutt, which is likely to become home to many government computer systems.

- - - -

Ngapuhi fishing with Asian charters 'not slavery': A business leader employed by New Zealand's largest iwi, Northland's 122,000-strong Ngapuhi, has launched a passionate defence of the way his firm uses low-cost Asian charter boats to catch its deep-water fishing quota.

- - - -

Trade Me float price concerns: As details begin to emerge of Trade Me's initial public share offer, fund managers are becoming concerned an overly high price could mean poor returns for investors post listing.

- - - -

Too early to look at gas compensation: While an estimated 5000 businesses in the upper North Island are thought to have been affected by the shutting off of gas from the Maui pipeline, most are focused on using inventory to keep supplying customers rather than considering whether or not they can claim compensation.

- - - -

New bank's 'democratic' model: PSIS is changing its name to The Co-Operative Bank, throwing off any lingering thoughts that it is still just for public servants or is in any way like a finance company.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Rena oil spill: Salvors brace for king tide: A special sea pattern set to push Tauranga tides to king heights this weekend may affect salvage efforts on board the Rena - but the extra surge is not likely to be enough to refloat the grounded cargo ship.

- - - -

Brazen Rugby World Cup con: A gang of international conmen posed as Rugby World Cup sponsors to steal tickets to the sold-out final and scalp them to desperate fans for thousands of dollars.

- - - -

Maui gas leak: Pipe fault threatens to wipe out Rugby World Cup gains: The gas leak in the Maui pipeline is wiping out economic gains from the Rugby World Cup as restaurants and thousands of other businesses are told to cut fuel use, say economists and industry lobbies.

- - - -

Labour takes spotlight off Goff: Labour has revealed it will not hold a campaign launch or feature its leader Phil Goff on its billboards this election, prompting the first barbed exchange of the campaign between Prime Minister John Key and Mr Goff.

- - - -

Key still hopeful of early return to surplus: Prime Minister John Key revived the prospect of National getting the books back to surplus earlier than the 2014-15 target it confirmed on Tuesday after the Treasury updated its forecasts.

- - - -

Maui gas leak: Firms affected look at compo: The disruption caused by the Maui pipeline leak looks set to cost businesses millions and throw affected companies headlong into time-consuming insurance negotiations.

- - - -

Big shake-up in Metlifecare expected: Metlifecare investor Fisher Funds expects cornerstone shareholder Retirement Villages NZ to retain a large holding in the business and only sell part of its controlling stake.