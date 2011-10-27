WELLINGTON Oct 28 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.

Gas leak brings food price hikes: Repercussions from a leak which cut gas flows north of Taranaki could ripple through the whole country, with core groceries headed for short supply.

Labour's election gamble: Labour is sweetening its plan to raise the retirement age and force all workers to sign up to KiwiSaver.

Rena's pipes hamper salvage: Oil pumping on the stricken Rena has halted while salvage experts resort to a Plan B to get oil from hard-to-reach tanks.

Freightways lifting capacity: Freightways, the courier operator, is ploughing millions into boosting capacity in its rapidly expanding express package and business mail division.

$751m in the red: The trade balance was in the red to the tune of $751 million in September and worse than expected, mainly reflecting stronger imports, especially of oil.

Delight as small firms get their gas back on: Life is slowly returning to normal for thousands of businesses hit by the leak in the Maui gas pipeline, as cafes and small businesses were yesterday told they could turn the gas back on.

Continuing risks keep OCR at 2.5pc: Reserve Bank governor Alan Bollard has kept the official cash rate on hold at 2.5 per cent, as expected, citing international conditions, in particular the "real risk" that the European sovereign debt crisis could further slow global activity and raise funding costs for New Zealand banks during the coming year.

Govt unit to manage failed finance loans: The Government will set up a company to manage the distressed assets in the failed finance companies that called on the Crown's retail deposit guarantee.

BNZ's earnings up against odds: The Bank of New Zealand withstood tough local trading conditions and a fragile global economy to report a 16.8 per cent increase in its cash earnings to $612 million in the September 2010/11 year.

National to extend kids' free GP visits: Medical and welfare groups have hailed National's promise to extend free doctor visits for young children to after-hours.