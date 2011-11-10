WELLINGTON Nov 11 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on xxxday.

DOMINION POST

Goff aims at Hawaii-holiday Key: Phil Goff has stepped up his attacks on John Key as he attempts to drive a wedge between the National leader and Labour's traditional blue-collar base.

Yes to MMP, other options confuse: While most people want to retain MMP, a significant proportion do not feel informed enough to choose between the other options, the latest polling shows.

Key and Banks to talk Epsom over tea: Prime Minister John Key and John Banks will today meet at an Auckland cafe to cement a deal throwing ACT a lifeline in the blue-ribbon Epsom seat.

Hopes Rena oil to be cleared in days: Oil is continually being pumped from the last tank on board the shipwreck Rena, raising hopes that all the remaining oil will be off the ship within days.

Germans in NZ$137m T&G deal: Turners & Growers, the NZX-listed fruit and vegetable marketer, had been courted by several parties before yesterday's NZ$137 million offer was signed.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD

Book claims All Black pair took steroids: Two "smaller" All Blacks in the 1990s allegedly took steroids to bulk up, according to claims made in a new book.

Poll shock as Nats' support falls under 50%: National has plunged nearly five points to below 50 per cent in the past week and the smaller parties - including a fast-rising New Zealand First - are picking up support, according to the latest Herald-DigiPoll survey.

National supporters prefer Act as partner: National Party supporters favour the Act Party most as a coalition partner, but not by much, according to the latest Herald DigiPoll survey.

Three charged over Pike tragedy: Speculation is rife over who has been charged with negligence at the Pike River mine as three unidentified parties face prosecution following the explosions that killed 29 workers.

Reserve Bank warns of house-price risk: A sharp fall in house prices remains a risk to households' balance sheets, which have yet to be truly tested, the Reserve Bank warns in its latest financial stability report.

$216m bid for horticulture giant: German fruit supplier BayWa Aktiengesellschaft is making a takeover play for the 114-year-old horticulture giant Turners & Growers.