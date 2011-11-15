WELLINGTON Nov 16 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Council asks protesters for departure date: Occupy Wellington protesters have called a public meeting for tonight to discuss how to respond to a city council request to leave their campsite near the City to Sea Bridge.

- - - -

Green co-leader's PA knew of defacing plans: The executive assistant to Greens co-leader Russel Norman knew for two months her partner was planning an orchestrated attack on National Party billboards which could damage the party's election campaign, but said nothing.

- - - -

A2 milk joint venture could extend beyond UK: A new joint venture agreement between NZX-listed A2 Corporation and Britain's biggest dairy company could ultimately deliver opportunities elsewhere in Europe and possibly even the United States.

- - - -

Rakon earnings on track due to China factory: Crystal oscillator maker Rakon has a good chance of meeting its full year pre-tax earnings guidance of $14m to $18m as its new China-based factory comes online and demand for smart wireless continues to track upwards despite a big drop in earnings in the first half.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Prime Minister's 'cheap shot': The "teapot tape" should be released and is in no way comparable to the News of the World scandal, says the British lawyer representing phone-hacking victims including the parents of murdered schoolgirl Milly Dowler.

- - - -

Tea party tape hints lead to questions over Brash's future: Speculation over Don Brash's leadership of Act intensified yesterday as the party president dampened expectations that Dr Brash would serve a full parliamentary term.

- - - -

Officials give Rena beaches all-clear: More than a month after oil spilled from the stricken container vessel Rena, closing the coastline between Mt Maunganui and Maketu, officials have lifted access restrictions to all areas except a section of Papamoa Beach and Maketu Spit, where clean-ups are continuing.

- - - -

TVNZ, Telecom vie for Sky deal: Television New Zealand and Telecom have been in advanced talks to join Sky TV's proposed new digital terrestrial pay television platform with 10 to 14 channels.

- - - -

Rakon raising tipped if euro crisis worsens: Technology manufacturer Rakon could be forced to shore up its balance sheet with a capital raising should the global economic environment continue to destabilise, a fund manager says.

- - - -

Tower plans big spend on Kiwi and Aussie shares: Tower Investments is planning a NZ$200 million pre-Christmas spend-up on the New Zealand and Australian share markets, chief executive Sam Stubbs said yesterday.

- - - -

Infratil looks to buy and sell assets after profit fall: Tax-paid profit at infrastructure investor Infratil fell 11.6 per cent to NZ88.8 million in the six months to September 30, reflecting the impact of higher interest and depreciation costs and a smaller increase in revaluations than in the same period last year.