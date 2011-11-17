WELLINGTON Nov 18 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on xxxday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

The gap between NZ's rich and poor: The richest 1 per cent of the population owns three times more than the combined cash and assets of the poorest 50 per cent.

- - - -

18 months to reinforce Majestic Centre: Wellington's tallest office block, the Majestic Centre, needs to be earthquake strengthened at a cost of $35 million.

- - - -

Henry wants cap on Super games for All Blacks: Graham Henry has called for a cap to be considered on the number of Super Rugby games New Zealand's top All Blacks play each season.

- - - -

Teapot storm off to High Court: The teapot tape saga has made its way to the High Court, where a ruling will be sought on whether it can be used.

- - - -

Transpower to raise $3 billion for projects: The chairman of Transpower says the state-owned-enterprise needs to raise $3 billion of debt over the next five years, some of which will come from the domestic market.

- - - -

New Zealand bonds seen as safe haven: Fears that Europe's ongoing debt saga could trigger another recession has seen international investors rush to the relative safety of New Zealand government bonds, with yields on benchmark paper falling below where they were during the global financial crisis.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Banks confronted by elephant in room, then does a runner: Tea matters were not on John Banks' mind before, during or after a lively candidates meeting in Epsom last night.

- - - -

Poll shock: Winston within a whisker: New Zealand First leader Winston Peters is rising from the political grave and is within a whisker of returning to Parliament and possibly holding the balance of power.

- - - -

Election 2011: Ministers' salary bump outstrips most voters': Backbench MPs' pay is climbing faster than the average wage as a modest increase to their basic salary is boosted by a $5000 lump sum to offset the loss of their travel perks.

- - - -

State assets in line for ratings revamp: Standard & Poor's says the business and financial risk profiles of state-owned energy companies earmarked for partial sale could be affected if the plan goes ahead.

- - - -

Fonterra's change of guard: Australasia's highest paid bank executive, Sir Ralph Norris, will become a director of dairy giant Fonterra, while its chairman Sir Henry van der Heyden plans to step down after more than a decade on the board.

- - - -

Closing Rotorua plant grist to Goodman mill: Transtasman food giant Goodman Fielder plans to close its Rotorua plant as part of measures to achieve ongoing cost savings of A$100 million (NZ$131.5 million) over the next four years.

- - - -

English finds silver linings among the black clouds: There is a danger of becoming too preoccupied with the flow of bad news from Europe, Finance Minster Bill English warns.