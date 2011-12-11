WELLINGTON Dec 12 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Monday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Cuts loom as council reaches for budget axe: Wellington City Council must slash its budget by up to NZ$180 million over the next decade.

- - - -

'Super watchdog' could police bloggers and news websites: The Law Commission review proposes a super watchdog for the news industry, to police the "wild west of the internet".

- - - -

Dunne holds key to asset sales vote: The key vote of Ohariu MP Peter Dunne will pass partial asset sales into law, sparking criticism that the UnitedFuture leader has no mandate to support the plan.

- - - -

Govt cutbacks create unease in Wellington: Government cutbacks appear to have shaken Wellington's business confidence for the next year.

- - - -

Air New Zealand talks down earnings: Air New Zealand's financial boost in the lead-up to the Rugby World Cup has failed to last and the airline is now talking down its full-year profit expectations, sending its shares into a steep descent, analysts say.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Nats-Maori deal to help poor: Prime Minister John Key says the support deal with the Maori Party focuses heavily on getting results in education, housing and unemployment, particularly youth unemployment.

- - - -

Report proposes tough new laws on cyber bullying: Victims of cyber bullying could strike back at their tormentors through a new, easily accessible internet enforcer capable of imposing fines, ordering apologies or even terminating the offender's internet account under a proposal revealed today.

- - - -

Christmas comes late to NZ shops and malls: The Christmas rush has begun at malls and shopping precincts around the country, but the spending appears to be somewhat subdued, compared to pre-recession levels.

- - - -

Rivals square off in bid for tap beer drinkers: Independent Liquor's push into the tap beer market is gathering steam, and the company's chief executive says DB Breweries is heavily discounting its wholesale keg prices in response to having a new competitor on the block.

- - - -

Rising house prices push property probe: Sky-rocketing house prices have given a state probe into property impetus and land supply could emerge this week as a key to resolving issues.

- - - -

Austrian, NZ oil firms set to survey off lower South Island: Austrian oil giant OMV and its majority joint venture partner Shell New Zealand will begin their next seaborne seismic data acquisition programme in the Great South Basin this week, part of an overall $50 million programme.