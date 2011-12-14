WELLINGTON Dec 15 Following are some of
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Flooding, slips force evacuations in Nelson: Nelson has
suffered its worst flooding in decades as heavy rain threatens
to cause problems further north. Flooding has forced more than
100 people to flee their homes and caused continued damage to
property, homes and infrastructure.
Free milk coming back to schools: Free milk is coming back
to primary schools as dairy giant Fonterra prepares to launch a
peace offensive with New Zealanders.
Genesis Energy may lose millions: Genesis Energy is expected
to lose millions of dollars as a result of Tuesday's power cuts
after being caught short of generation in Auckland when
wholesale prices soared.
Blue collar workers vital to economy - Berl: Industry
training groups, now the subject of a government review, have
produced hard data showing the value of the low-skilled worker
and industry training generally.
Restaurant Brands adds burger joint to stable: Restaurant
Brands NZ has added another name to its stable of
overseas franchises - Carl's Jr., the fast food company famed
for making the worst burgers healthwise in the US and using
provocative Paris Hilton ads to sell its wares.
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Fonterra to take fresh look at milk: Dairy giant Fonterra
says it will announce changes tomorrow to help make milk more
accessible to Kiwis.
Sharples holds on to top Maori Party vote: The Maori Party's
Pita Sharples has been re-elected as the party's co-leader after
fellow MP Te Ururoa Flavell told the party he was unwilling to
challenge Dr Sharples for the position.
Building up to another construction boom: The NZ$8.5 billion
building sector is about to make a big recovery and hit boom
levels again but in the meantime, Government spending is keeping
it going, reports show.
Carl's Jr wants to take big bite of NZ: Restaurant Brands
will open a Carl's Jr burger restaurant in every major
urban centre in New Zealand, its chief financial officer says.
NZOG joins Canadians in Tunisian oil venture: New Zealand
Oil & Gas has taken another step into Tunisia, paying
US$3 million ($4 million) to Canadian oil and gas company
Chinook Energy for a 40 per cent stake in an overseas
oil play with proven and probable reserves equivalent to some
6.3 million barrels of oil.
Chorus deal gives Huawei stronger presence in NZ: Chorus
has signed an equipment deal with telecommunications
giant Huawei <, strengthening the Chinese company's
foothold in New Zealand.
