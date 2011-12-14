WELLINGTON Dec 15 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Flooding, slips force evacuations in Nelson: Nelson has suffered its worst flooding in decades as heavy rain threatens to cause problems further north. Flooding has forced more than 100 people to flee their homes and caused continued damage to property, homes and infrastructure.

Free milk coming back to schools: Free milk is coming back to primary schools as dairy giant Fonterra prepares to launch a peace offensive with New Zealanders.

Genesis Energy may lose millions: Genesis Energy is expected to lose millions of dollars as a result of Tuesday's power cuts after being caught short of generation in Auckland when wholesale prices soared.

Blue collar workers vital to economy - Berl: Industry training groups, now the subject of a government review, have produced hard data showing the value of the low-skilled worker and industry training generally.

Restaurant Brands adds burger joint to stable: Restaurant Brands NZ has added another name to its stable of overseas franchises - Carl's Jr., the fast food company famed for making the worst burgers healthwise in the US and using provocative Paris Hilton ads to sell its wares.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Fonterra to take fresh look at milk: Dairy giant Fonterra says it will announce changes tomorrow to help make milk more accessible to Kiwis.

Sharples holds on to top Maori Party vote: The Maori Party's Pita Sharples has been re-elected as the party's co-leader after fellow MP Te Ururoa Flavell told the party he was unwilling to challenge Dr Sharples for the position.

Building up to another construction boom: The NZ$8.5 billion building sector is about to make a big recovery and hit boom levels again but in the meantime, Government spending is keeping it going, reports show.

Carl's Jr wants to take big bite of NZ: Restaurant Brands will open a Carl's Jr burger restaurant in every major urban centre in New Zealand, its chief financial officer says.

NZOG joins Canadians in Tunisian oil venture: New Zealand Oil & Gas has taken another step into Tunisia, paying US$3 million ($4 million) to Canadian oil and gas company Chinook Energy for a 40 per cent stake in an overseas oil play with proven and probable reserves equivalent to some 6.3 million barrels of oil.

Chorus deal gives Huawei stronger presence in NZ: Chorus has signed an equipment deal with telecommunications giant Huawei <, strengthening the Chinese company's foothold in New Zealand.