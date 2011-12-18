WELLINGTON Dec 19 Following are some of
the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on
Monday.
Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet
editions of the papers.
Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Pike mine 'still lethal': Receivers for Pike River coal mine
are adamant the mine remains unsafe to recover the bodies of 29
men killed in a fatal explosion.
- - - -
Shearer's new direction: New Labour leader David Shearer
will unveil the party's new lineup today.
- - - -
KiwiSaver 'may cut national savings': Kiwisaver has been
"modestly successful" at getting poorer people to save for their
retirement.
- - - -
Economy gets kick from cup: A boost to spending from the
Rugby World Cup is expected to have helped the economy expand
strongly in the third quarter.
- - - -
Goldminer confident of boost: OceanaGold Corp is
confident of a longer-term production target of 600,000 ounces a
year.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Season's spending looking jolly for retailers: Festive
season spending is already up on last year and Christmas Eve
falling on a Saturday will be an added bonus for last-minute
shopping, says an industry group.
- - - -
Fonterra to explain share details: Fonterra will meet
farmers next month to address concerns about planned changes to
the co-operative's capital structure.
- - - -
Dollar-wise shoppers are out for bargains: Retailers are
cutting prices and offering special deals to lure Christmas
shoppers through the doors with six days left to ring up the
tills.
- - - -
Thousands of rail commuters face major disruption: Thousands
of Auckland rail commuters face weeks of disrupted trips from
today as buses replace trains between Britomart and Newmarket.
- - - -
Cabinet to meet after swearing-in: The new Cabinet will meet
for the first time this afternoon, after ministers were sworn in
at a ceremony in Wellington today.
- - - -