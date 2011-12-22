WELLINGTON Dec 23 Following are some of
the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on
Friday.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Retailers start Boxing Day sales early: Big-box retailers
have kicked off Boxing Day sales before the ham is glazed and
pavlova is baked, in a bid to entice grinches to loosen their
purse strings.
- - - -
TVNZ business show cut: Television New Zealand's early
morning AMP Business programme will air for the last time this
morning as the state broadcaster has decided to pit its
Breakfast team directly against TV3's Firstline.
- - - -
Slow growth tipped to keep cash rate low: The Reserve Bank
is likely to keep the official cash rate extremely low till late
next year, economists say, despite the economy growing a faster
than expected 0.8 per cent in the September quarter.
- - - -
Mystery Kiwi bid for Crafar farms: In yet another twist in
the tortuous Crafar farms receivership saga, the receivers have
given aspiring Chinese buyers Shanghai Pengxin a month to close
the deal, while a mystery new farmers' buyer group has emerged
claiming to have outbid everyone.
- - - -
Pyne Gould takeover bid makes slow gains:Businessman George
Kerr's 37 cents a share takeover offer for Pyne Gould
Corporation is gathering acceptances only slowly and grudgingly,
with Kerr having to extend the deadline a fifth time until the
end of January.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
SAS must never go back, says Goff: The SAS is to be
withdrawn from Afghanistan on schedule in March, the Government
announced yesterday - but the move was met with Opposition calls
to ensure they are never deployed again.
- - - -
Auckland most hostile city - by a country mile: It's the
city many past the Bombay Hills love to hate and now Auckland
has topped a poll to find the least friendly places in New
Zealand.
- - - -
Kathmandu's nightmare before Christmas: Kathmandu lost a
quarter of its market value yesterday after a poor trading
update sparked a sell-off, pushing what has been one of the
best-performing stocks of 2011 below its starting price for the
year.
- - - -
Dairy stars but other exports play part: It's been another
great year for dairy and several other commodities aren't doing
too badly either.
- - - -
Revisions take fun out of faster growth: There was a "now
you see it, now you don't" quality to the national accounts
Statistics New Zealand released yesterday.
- - - -