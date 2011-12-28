WELLINGTON Dec 29 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Parents relieved as teen arrested: The parents of the five-year-old European girl savagely attacked at a holiday park are relieved a Turangi teenager has been arrested.

Grandson helps to conserve Scott's hut: The closest living link to one of the great 20th century expeditions will get a little closer next week. Falcon Scott, the grandson of Antarctic pioneer Captain Robert Falcon Scott, will travel to the ice to help preserve the hut that served as a base for his grandfather's second, ill-fated expedition.

Charities' finances face more scrutiny: Inland Revenue is expected to put "bogus" charities under much more scrutiny in 2012, aided by a new database which opens the books on charities' financial records.

Port looking beyond quake disruption: The quake-hit port at Lyttelton has trembled, but not been dissuaded from the goal of establishing a public area in the inner harbour close to the township from where it has operated since the 1840s.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Nelson residents ready for another deluge: Nervous residents are asking for sandbags as Nelson braces for more flooding in the wake of torrential rain that caused tens of millions of dollars in damage.

Expert slams Govt 'attack' on media: The decision to seek court costs from the cameraman behind the "tea tapes" controversy has been slammed as part of a dangerous attack by a government hostile to media.

Insurer rejects overseas surgery: New Zealand's biggest health insurer has looked at sending patients overseas for cheap surgery and procedures but rejected it because most members shun the notion, even though some cost savings could be high.