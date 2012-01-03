WELLINGTON Jan 4 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Capital building work looms: A building industry report says that while Canterbury's $20 billion rebuild will be the epicentre for coming work, there is also plenty of work looming in Wellington.

- - - -

Manufacturing index up slightly: The manufacturing sector had a small uptick to finish 2011 in positive territory, new figures show.

- - - -

Ebos boss sees no conflict in director's link: Medical and healthcare products company Ebos chairman Rick Christie says there is no conflict of interest in director Mark Stewart being a seller of pet food to one of the businesses in the Masterpet group purchased by Ebos for $105m last week.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Pair drown in Foveaux Strait: The bodies of two fishermen have been recovered this morning after their vessel capsized in Foveaux Strait last night.

- - - -

Passport checks find surge in fakes: Police are investigating nearly 50 false New Zealand passports, discovered during checks being done before a new online passport renewal system is introduced this year.

- - - -

End of the golden windfall: Gold kiwifruit as we know it looks all but finished in its growing heartland.

- - - -

Cup hype could kick off British tourism surge: Online flight searches indicate New Zealand may be experiencing a resurgence as a tourist destination among the British public.