DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Capital building work looms: A building industry report says
that while Canterbury's $20 billion rebuild will be the
epicentre for coming work, there is also plenty of work looming
in Wellington.
- - - -
Manufacturing index up slightly: The manufacturing sector
had a small uptick to finish 2011 in positive territory, new
figures show.
- - - -
Ebos boss sees no conflict in director's link: Medical and
healthcare products company Ebos chairman Rick Christie says
there is no conflict of interest in director Mark Stewart being
a seller of pet food to one of the businesses in the Masterpet
group purchased by Ebos for $105m last week.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Pair drown in Foveaux Strait: The bodies of two fishermen
have been recovered this morning after their vessel capsized in
Foveaux Strait last night.
- - - -
Passport checks find surge in fakes: Police are
investigating nearly 50 false New Zealand passports, discovered
during checks being done before a new online passport renewal
system is introduced this year.
- - - -
End of the golden windfall: Gold kiwifruit as we know it
looks all but finished in its growing heartland.
- - - -
Cup hype could kick off British tourism surge: Online flight
searches indicate New Zealand may be experiencing a resurgence
as a tourist destination among the British public.
- - - -