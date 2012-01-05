WELLINGTON Jan 6 Following are some of
the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on
Friday.
Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet
editions of the papers.
Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
$1.3b bid to buy asset: A mystery foreign group won approval
to buy a big chunk of New Zealand in a secret $1.3b deal.
- - - -
For NZOG, the good oil may be in Tunisia: Former
New Zealand Oil & Gas chief executive David Salisbury hopes to
see a possible $100 million deal in Tunisia come to fruition for
the company he left last week.
- - - -
Quakes put Woolworths in the red: Canterbury's earthquakes
have wreaked more than $70 million of damage to the country's
two large supermarket chains and is costing their insurers
almost $59m, according to their annual reports.
- - - -
7400 damage claims: A total of 7400 claims have been lodged
with the Earthquake Commission for damage caused by the December
23 quakes in Canterbury.
- - - -
Prepay mobile price war tipped: A price war may be coming in
the mobile market after Telecom slashed its prepay mobile prices
almost in half with the introduction of its new mobile brand,
Skinny.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Ports of Auckland promises changes as new strike looms:
Ports of Auckland appears resigned to the likelihood that next
week's planned strike action by the Maritime Union will go
ahead.
- - - -
Salvors brace for worst in coming storm: Ferocious weather
could make it too dangerous for salvors to approach the Rena if
it breaks up in rough seas predicted for the weekend.
- - - -
Sealord secures $190m bank deal: Sealord, which was forced
to tap shareholders for funds to repay debt in 2010, has secured
a new $190 million bank facility with longer terms, giving it
greater leeway to meet future repayments.
- - - -
Rainy summer ruining holidays: One of our wettest summers is
set to continue, with more heavy rain to hit parts of the North
Island this weekend.
- - - -