WELLINGTON Jan 10 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Internet piracy notices lacking details: Efforts by the music industry to crack down on internet piracy have suffered a setback after it emerged that some copyright infringement notices issued to internet users under the controversial "Skynet" law may not be worth the paper they are written on.

- - - -

Warning of more debris from Rena: A public meeting will be held this afternoon at Waihi Beach as containers and cargo from the Rena wash up on beaches around the Bay of Plenty.

- - - -

Quake anniversary holiday 'counter-productive': A public holiday marking the anniversary of the February 22 earthquake would be "counter-productive", the Canterbury Employers' Chamber of Commerce says.

- - - -

Port pushes on with redundancy plan: The bitter dispute between the Ports of Auckland and the Maritime Union shows no sign of abating as the port says it will proceed with its proposal to contract out its labour force.

- - - -

New car sales up, but firms wary: Car companies are relatively cautious in their outlook for this year after vehicle sales increased by 5 per cent last year despite the slow economy and natural disasters.

- - - -

Indonesia opens door to NZ: A free trade agreement with Indonesia is a "large flag" that the two countries are open for doing business with each other, New Zealand's trade commissioner to the country says.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Rena debris to drift 160km: Containers and debris from the wrecked Rena could drift as far north as holiday hotspot Whitianga and beachgoers have been warned to look out for timber and other dangerous material that could be hidden in the surf.

- - - -

Port chief ready to replace striking union workforce: Ports of Auckland boss Tony Gibson is setting out to replace striking union workers with private contractors on the city's troubled wharves.

- - - -

Stockholm embassy to be closed, says Goff: New Zealand's embassy in Stockholm is one of a number of posts slated for closure in the Government's rejig of Foreign Affairs and Trade which will also result in the loss of about 260 jobs, says former foreign affairs minister Phil Goff.

- - - -

Holiday sales rise as rain hits: Christmas shoppers spent more last month than in the 2010 festive season and retailers say a rainy holiday period helped get punters into stores.

- - - -

Indonesian markets open to NZ: Indonesia's participation in the ASEAN-Australia-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) presents opportunities for local importers and exporters, HSBC says.

- - - -

Dress-Mart land buy biggest foreign deal: A deal involving New Zealand's largest chain of discount factory outlet shops was the biggest foreign property transaction approved in the latest list Overseas Investment Office disclosures.