WELLINGTON Jan 10 Following are some of
the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on
Tuesday.
Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet
editions of the papers.
Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Internet piracy notices lacking details: Efforts by the
music industry to crack down on internet piracy have suffered a
setback after it emerged that some copyright infringement
notices issued to internet users under the controversial
"Skynet" law may not be worth the paper they are written on.
- - - -
Warning of more debris from Rena: A public meeting will be
held this afternoon at Waihi Beach as containers and cargo from
the Rena wash up on beaches around the Bay of Plenty.
- - - -
Quake anniversary holiday 'counter-productive': A public
holiday marking the anniversary of the February 22 earthquake
would be "counter-productive", the Canterbury Employers' Chamber
of Commerce says.
- - - -
Port pushes on with redundancy plan: The bitter dispute
between the Ports of Auckland and the Maritime Union shows no
sign of abating as the port says it will proceed with its
proposal to contract out its labour force.
- - - -
New car sales up, but firms wary: Car companies are
relatively cautious in their outlook for this year after vehicle
sales increased by 5 per cent last year despite the slow economy
and natural disasters.
- - - -
Indonesia opens door to NZ: A free trade agreement with
Indonesia is a "large flag" that the two countries are open
for doing business with each other, New Zealand's trade
commissioner to the country says.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Rena debris to drift 160km: Containers and debris from the
wrecked Rena could drift as far north as holiday hotspot
Whitianga and beachgoers have been warned to look out for timber
and other dangerous material that could be hidden in the surf.
- - - -
Port chief ready to replace striking union workforce: Ports
of Auckland boss Tony Gibson is setting out to replace striking
union workers with private contractors on the city's troubled
wharves.
- - - -
Stockholm embassy to be closed, says Goff: New Zealand's
embassy in Stockholm is one of a number of posts slated for
closure in the Government's rejig of Foreign Affairs and Trade
which will also result in the loss of about 260 jobs, says
former foreign affairs minister Phil Goff.
- - - -
Holiday sales rise as rain hits: Christmas shoppers spent
more last month than in the 2010 festive season and retailers
say a rainy holiday period helped get punters into stores.
- - - -
Indonesian markets open to NZ: Indonesia's participation in
the ASEAN-Australia-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA)
presents opportunities for local importers and exporters, HSBC
says.
- - - -
Dress-Mart land buy biggest foreign deal: A deal
involving New Zealand's largest chain of discount factory outlet
shops was the biggest foreign property transaction approved in
the latest list Overseas Investment Office disclosures.
- - - -