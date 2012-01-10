WELLINGTON Jan 11 Following are some of
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Two years likely to remove Rena: Removing the wreck of the
Rena is expected to take two years, a source close to the
operation says.
- - - -
Auckland spectators ejected for tennis betting: The ASB
Classic and Heineken Open tennis tournaments have been targeted
by spectators placing spot bets on matches.
- - - -
Outlook for Wellington house prices uncertain: Wellington
house prices trailed the rest of the country last year and
valuations in the region face a cloudy future, experts say.
- - - -
Petrol price rises - and more likely: Motorists could face
further price increases in the coming weeks, with New Zealand's
major petrol companies signalling the latest hike does not cover
the costs they have absorbed.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Nationwide house price recovery 'faltering': The nationwide
property market recovery is showing signs of faltering in parts
of the country but Auckland prices are expected to keep climbing
this year despite having reached record highs.
- - - -
Expert says council is behind wharf strife: The industrial
strife on the Auckland wharves is the result of pressure on the
Ports of Auckland board to make more money for the Auckland
Council, says a ports expert.
- - - -
Rena salvage cost skyrockets: Salvors face one of the most
dangerous and expensive underwater operations ever undertaken in
New Zealand as they try to recover hundreds of containers from
the sinking Rena, says a salvage expert.
- - - -
NZ$780m bid for Pacific Brands: American private equity
giant KKR's play for clothing and homeware wholesaler Pacific
Brands highlights how attractive undervalued
firms in the Australasian retail sector are becoming to large
investors, an analyst says.
- - - -
Air NZ wins top airline 'Oscar' for second time: A global
airline industry magazine has named Air New Zealand the
world's top airline for the second time in three years.
- - - -