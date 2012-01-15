WELLINGTON Jan 16 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Monday.

Fears Treaty settlement being 'frittered away': A serious split has emerged within Wellington Maori amid claims that the multimillion-dollar Port Nicholson Block Treaty settlement proceeds are in danger of being "frittered away".

Regional councils join forces: Government red tape is expected to be slashed by an alliance of central and lower North Island regional councils, which have joined forces in a new approach to managing natural resources.

Plush apartment and retail building begins: Flying in the face of the recession, a plush multimillion-dollar development jutting into Wellington's Harbour has had 65 of its 75 apartments pre-sold for up to $7 million each.

Dot Kiwi to enhance patriotic flavour of websites: People and businesses who find ".co.nz" insufficiently patriotic may be able to register websites that end with ".kiwi" from next year.

Five SCF accused due in court: The five people charged with the biggest white-collar crime in New Zealand, worth $1.7 billion, after a lengthy investigation into South Canterbury Finance (SCF) are scheduled to appear in Timaru District Court today.

Banks say inflation likely to stay low: Cheaper food, televisions and internet access are expected to drive down inflation and should ensure mortgage interest rates stay low this year, economists say.

Exporters need to focus on Asia, economists say: New Zealand exporters need to refocus their efforts to increase exports to Asia after a further round of credit rating downgrades of European countries at the weekend, economists say.

Hop off - bus cards have to be replaced: Auckland's "integrated" public transport cards, introduced in May with a $1 million marketing budget from the public purse, will have to be replaced because they are not compatible with a new system for trains, ferries and some bus companies.

Government plans to make mineral exploration easier: The Government is planning "significant" changes to the Crown Minerals Act next year to make it easier for miners to explore and then extract minerals, and it will consult the public and industry soon.

Union says immigrants forced to accept pay below minimum wage: Chinese chefs working here are being asked to accept pay cuts or face losing their jobs, because of hundreds of Chinese chefs entering the country under the free trade agreement with China.

Low-alcohol wine making strong gains: A local wine label is gaining strong sales growth from its low-alcohol sauvignon blanc, with output expected to hit the 60,000 bottle mark this year.

Retail 'harder now than at start of GFC': Australia's retail environment appears to be even more difficult now than it was during the onset of the global financial crisis, says the chief executive of Michael Hill International MHI.NZ>, Mike Parsell.