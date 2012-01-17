WELLINGTON Jan 18 Following are some of
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Blaze destroys Hastings plant: A huge fire with flames as
"high as buildings" has completely destroyed a Hastings
packaging plant overnight.
- - - -
Pike River body recovery closer: Pike River receivers are on
the brink of the first major breakthrough towards recovering the
bodies of the 29 mine workers since they were killed in an
explosion more than a year ago.
- - - -
Storms clouds over weather insurance: Fierce storms are
spawning multimillion-dollar insurance bills - and the weather's
only going to get worse.
- - - -
Fletcher gives contractors the boot: Fletcher has
stripped three earthquake repair contractors of accreditation
and told others to lift their game after complaints.
- - - -
Economy sound, but risks abound, says bank: The economy is
in reasonable shape to navigate economic turbulence this year
and to grow a relatively solid 2 per cent, but there is no room
for complacency, the National Bank says in an outlook report.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Internet cable operator cuts prices by 44%: The operator of
New Zealand's only international internet cable has cut
wholesale prices by 44 per cent as one of its potential
competitors announced progress on a rival project.
- - - -
Apple growers face crunch in Aussie market: Apple exporters
are optimistic about shipping to an Australia market open after
90 years but some early failures last year are a reality check
on the rules, says Pipfruit NZ chief executive Peter Beaven.
- - - -
Spending falls with post-Cup hangover: A Rugby World Cup
hangover dampened consumer spending through the last quarter of
last year, two reports released yesterday show.
- - - -
Goodman Fielder leads bounceback: New Zealand
shares bounced from a four-week low yesterday as investors
shrugged off the negative headlines in Europe, where the
region's bail-out fund was downgraded, and embraced better than
expected economic growth in China. Dual-listed Australian stocks
paced gainers.
- - - -
Fund manager highlights rivals' failings: Harbour Asset
Management says New Zealand fund managers seriously lag behind
best practice and need to lift their game.
- - - -