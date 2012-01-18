WELLINGTON Jan 19 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

GMI sale 'to benefit charity': Gareth Morgan will pump the proceeds from the sale of his $1.5billion funds management company to Kiwibank back into charity.

- - - -

Court case looms over Crafar sale: Legal action against the Overseas Investment Office is on the cards as a race to buy the Crafar farms goes down to the wire.

- - - -

Gasfield deal promises $860m boost to industry: New Zealand's energy industry has received an $860 million boost with confirmation yesterday of a gas supply agreement between petroleum company Todd Energy and methanol manufacturer Methanex New Zealand.

- - - -

SkyCity not surprised by U-turn: Casino and hotel company SkyCity Entertainment Group is relieved but not surprised that a scheme targeting problem gamblers has been shelved in Australia.

- - - -

Government's health targets approach 'flawed': The Government has announced updates to its key health targets, but the Medical Association says they are "narrow and simplistic".

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Unions call on public to rally against port plans: New Zealand's national union movement is calling for volunteers to help build public opposition to the Auckland port company's plan to contract out waterfront work.

- - - -

Bank buys big into KiwiSaver: Kiwibank's purchase of Gareth Morgan Investments - estimated to have cost between $50 million and $100 million - boosts a late advance by the state-owned bank into the KiwiSaver market.

- - - -

Methanex to restart mothballed methanol plant: Methanex says it will restart a mothballed methanol plant in Taranaki, adding an estimated $1.2 billion in taxes and royalties paid to the Government over the next 10 years.

- - - -

Auction dairy price rise 'solid result in fickle world': Signs of global dairy price stability in Fonterra's latest online auction is a solid result in an uncertain world, says BNZ economist Doug Steel.

- - - -

Houses cheaper - but still at New York levels: The median house price in Waikato/Bay of Plenty has dropped $5000 but a survey due out on Monday could show the country still highly over-priced and big price falls necessary before we achieve better world standards.