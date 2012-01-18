WELLINGTON Jan 19 Following are some of
the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on
Thursday.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
GMI sale 'to benefit charity': Gareth Morgan will pump the
proceeds from the sale of his $1.5billion funds management
company to Kiwibank back into charity.
- - - -
Court case looms over Crafar sale: Legal action against the
Overseas Investment Office is on the cards as a race to buy the
Crafar farms goes down to the wire.
- - - -
Gasfield deal promises $860m boost to industry: New
Zealand's energy industry has received an $860 million boost
with confirmation yesterday of a gas supply agreement between
petroleum company Todd Energy and methanol manufacturer Methanex
New Zealand.
- - - -
SkyCity not surprised by U-turn: Casino and hotel company
SkyCity Entertainment Group is relieved but not surprised that a
scheme targeting problem gamblers has been shelved in Australia.
- - - -
Government's health targets approach 'flawed': The
Government has announced updates to its key health targets, but
the Medical Association says they are "narrow and simplistic".
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Unions call on public to rally against port plans: New
Zealand's national union movement is calling for volunteers to
help build public opposition to the Auckland port company's plan
to contract out waterfront work.
- - - -
Bank buys big into KiwiSaver: Kiwibank's purchase of Gareth
Morgan Investments - estimated to have cost between $50 million
and $100 million - boosts a late advance by the state-owned bank
into the KiwiSaver market.
- - - -
Methanex to restart mothballed methanol plant: Methanex says
it will restart a mothballed methanol plant in Taranaki, adding
an estimated $1.2 billion in taxes and royalties paid to the
Government over the next 10 years.
- - - -
Auction dairy price rise 'solid result in fickle world':
Signs of global dairy price stability in Fonterra's latest
online auction is a solid result in an uncertain world, says BNZ
economist Doug Steel.
- - - -
Houses cheaper - but still at New York levels: The median
house price in Waikato/Bay of Plenty has dropped $5000 but a
survey due out on Monday could show the country still highly
over-priced and big price falls necessary before we achieve
better world standards.
- - - -