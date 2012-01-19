(Refiles to fix typo in first paragraph)
WELLINGTON Jan 20 Following are some of
the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on
Friday.
Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet
editions of the papers.
Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Struggling Kiwis catch a break: Hard-pressed Kiwi homeowners
may have finally caught a break, with experts predicting that a
surprise drop in inflation could signal a year of good financial
fortune.
- - - -
Minister, casino play cards close to chest on pokies and
convention centre: Hundreds of new pokie machines and gaming
tables are in the offing for casino giant SkyCity as
talks for a new national convention centre resume with "renewed
vigour".
- - - -
ANZ calls for KiwiSaver change: ANZ New Zealand is calling
for a change to the default KiwiSaver rules following research
showing savers risk missing out on $14 billion in retirement
savings by staying in default funds.
- - - -
Interest rates likely to stay low: Mortgage interest rates
are likely to remain at near record lows for longer after
inflation unexpectedly fell in the last three months of 2011.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Rena: Bow stuck hard and fast on reef: It would take
"another Cyclone Bola" to prise the Rena's dislocated bow from
its tight grasp on the Astrolabe Reef, the MetService says.
- - - -
Backing for public smoking ban: Auckland councillors are
divided over a proposed smoking ban in public outdoor areas, but
the majority of New Zealanders say the idea is either sensible
or good in theory.
- - - -
Axed wind farm took its toll on participants: All parties
involved in the battle over Project Hayes agree on one thing -
it's been an expensive exercise.
- - - -
Savings timebomb of $14b says ANZ: A proposal from ANZ to
defuse a "$14 billion retirement savings time bomb" has garnered
cautious support from the Government and other KiwiSaver
providers.
- - - -
Fay ready to fight China farm deal: Chinese company Shanghai
Pengxin's bid to buy the Crafar dairy farms will face a
high-powered legal challenge from a rival group of buyers led by
businessman Sir Michael Fay if it gains Overseas Investment
Office approval.
- - - -