WELLINGTON, March 19 Following are some of the
lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Monday.
Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet
editions of the papers.
Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
King of Tonga dies: King George Tupou V of Tonga has died in
hospital in Hong Kong. His death was confirmed by Tongan Prime
Minister Lord Siale'ataonga Tu'ivakano.
Passengers face delays as ATR planes checked: Air New
Zealand passengers face a second day of travel
disruption, after the grounding of its 11 ATR aircraft due to
safety concerns.
Court prepares for port pay dispute case: The bitter
industrial dispute between the Ports of Auckland and the
Maritime Union heads to the Employment Court today for a private
conference before a full public hearing next Monday.
Annual growth forecast at 1.6pc: Economists from Westpac and
ASB Bank expect official figures on Thursday will show the
economy grew 0.6 per cent in the final quarter of 2011, taking
annual growth for the year to 1.6 per cent.
Easy Rider sinking: Four yet to be recovered: Underwater
footage of the Easy Rider was released last night as the
official search for four people still missing in Foveaux Strait
was called off.
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Passengers stranded in Air NZ groundings: Cracks near
cockpit window lead to checks on 11 planes operated by Mt Cook
Airlinesby The travel plans of thousands of passengers will
continue to be affected today by Air New Zealand's grounding of
most of its regional ATR fleet after cracks were found around
the cockpit window on one aircraft.
King of Tonga dies - nation grieves: The King of Tonga has
died in Hong Kong, sparking an outpouring of grief in the
Pacific nation.
Thousands switch to smaller power firms: Large power
companies are making aggressive moves to win or keep clients as
restless customers increasingly choose to switch companies to
cut their costs.
New Zealand's housing market is set to take off again,
particularly in Auckland, as slow planning processes, lack of
development finance and internal migration forces up rents and
prices, Prime Minister John Key said this morning.
Majority of boards lack skill to deal with crisis: Less than
half of company boards have the skills required to respond to a
major crisis, according to research based on interviews with
more than 30 chairs and chief executives of large listed and
privately owned New Zealand firms.
