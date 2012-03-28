WELLINGTON, March 29 Following are some of the
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
MFAT spends $9m to cut $25m: The Foreign Affairs and Trade
Ministry is spending $9.2 million on a 30-strong razor gang
which is supposed to save it $25m a year.
- - - -
Lombard four sentencing: Disgraced Lombard Finance and
Investments directors, including former justice minister Sir
Douglas Graham, will appear for sentencing in the High Court at
Wellington today.
- - - -
Inquiry to look at minister's emails: ACC Minister Judith
Collins says she is happy to open her computer records to
scrutiny by the Privacy Commission as fallout over ACC leaks
widens.
- - - -
Price hikes loom over port action: Auckland's bitter port
dispute could soon hit shoppers in the pocket, with price rises
looming for computers, clothing and electronic goods.
- - - -
Fracking probe raises hopes: Both sides of the fracking
debate are welcoming news of an official and independent
investigation. Dr Jan Wright, Parliamentary Commissioner for the
Environment, announced the investigation yesterday.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
All but four diplomats condemn cuts to Mfat: Almost all of
New Zealand's ambassadors have expressed their concerns about
planned changes at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in an
unprecedented letter to chief executive John Allen leaked to
Labour.
- - - -
Probe into email leak welcome, says Collins: ACC Minister
Judith Collins has welcomed a new investigation into the leak of
the email she received from former National Party president
Michelle Boag which helped end her colleague Nick Smith's
ministerial career.
- - - -
Hunt for Telecom boss cut to three: The hunt for Telecom's
new chief executive is down to the final three and
speculation is mounting that an announcement from the company's
board is imminent, industry insiders say.
- - - -
Air NZ to axe Beijing, beef up Shanghai: Air New Zealand
says it is suspending direct flights to Beijing as it
focuses on Shanghai.
- - - -
Farmers sound warning on milk: Federated Farmers warns milk
drinkers will feel the pinch if the policy settings for pricing
at the farm gate become arbitrary.
- - - -