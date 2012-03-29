WELLINGTON, March 30 Following are some of the
lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.
DOMINION POST (www.stuff.co.nz)
Lombard fallout: Graham urged to give up Sir: Disgraced
former justice minister Sir Douglas Graham has been urged to
hand in his knighthood as a gesture to those who lost more than
$110 million in Lombard Finance and Investments.
Taxpayer likely to get Collins lawsuit bill: The taxpayer
may have to pick up the legal bill for the feud between ACC
Minister Judith Collins and Labour MPs Andrew Little and Trevor
Mallard over a leaked email.
Fonterra boss' ambitious plans: New Fonterra chief executive
Theo Spierings has stamped his leadership on New Zealand's
biggest company, unveiling what industry players are calling its
first real strategy along with a chunky half-year result.
February quake 'third most expensive': Christchurch's
February earthquake was the third most expensive in history,
said one of the world's biggest reinsurers which has calculated
last year as the costliest in history from natural disasters.
Dark days for Te Rapa factory: Up to 140 Waikato workers'
jobs are under threat as a multi-national producer of paper
products looks to move as much as three-quarters of the
production from its Hamilton plant out of the region.
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
ACC row: Key denies backing $14m claim: Prime Minister John
Key was last night dragged into the widening ACC scandal and
forced to deny a report he was part of a group of senior
National Party figures who backed Bronwyn Pullar's bid for a $14
million insurance payout.
Dairy bill thin on numbers: National's contentious Dairy
Industry Restructuring Bill could be in trouble before it has
barely surfaced with Act opposing a major aspect of it and no
guarantee it has the numbers to pass.
Fonterra boss outlines vision for dairy giant: New Fonterra
boss Theo Spierings has put his hand firmly on the tiller at the
farmer co-operative with a strategy aimed at growing volumes and
value, including a tighter focus on emerging markets.
Low lakes worry SOE: A lack of dark clouds on the horizon is
worrying Meridian Energy. As well as the subdued demand of a
slow economy, the state-owned generator is seeing a difficult
hydrological situation develop in the southern lakes.
Receiver weighs civil case against Lombard 4: Civil action
is being considered against the four Lombard Finance directors
who yesterday escaped jail terms and were sentenced to community
work.
