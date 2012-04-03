WELLINGTON, April 4 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Survey busts myth of teen sex, drugs: Teenagers have less sex and take fewer drugs than is widely believed, new myth-busting research shows.

- - - -

Warning Fiordland monorail may not make profit: There was no guarantee the multimillion-dollar monorail proposed in the Fiordland National Park would be profitable and the Department of Conservation could face a hefty debt, a hearing panel was told in Invercargill yesterday.

- - - -

Bring it on, Labour says to legal threat: If ACC Minister Judith Collins goes ahead with proposed defamation action, her emails, text messages and phone calls will be made public, Labour leader David Shearer says.

- - - -

Housing NZ in for MP grilling: Housing New Zealand is likely to be grilled by MPs today over its controversial NZ$80 million transformation project after four former senior executives set up a consulting firm that named the project's British software supplier, Northgate, as a partner.

- - - -

Countdown to sell, lease back sites: Supermarket chain Progressive Enterprises has put four of its North Island properties up for sale under arrangements to lease them back for up to 55 years.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Fifth NZ soldier dies in Afghanistan: The official inquiry into the death of a New Zealand soldier in Afghanistan yesterday is understood to be focusing on the possibility that he took his own life.

- - - -

SkyCity to earn NZ$42m a year in pokie deal: SkyCity will make up to NZ$42 million a year from extra poker machines and other concessions in exchange for its NZ$350 million investment in a national convention centre, a leading investment bank estimates.

- - - -

Customers revolt over mortgagee sales: Banks are facing a customer revolt as disputes over mortgagee sales reach record levels.

- - - -

Life stabilising for Cantabrians but big shake 'still: More than three months on from the last big shakes, Cantabrians have hope that the horror run of damaging earthquakes might finally be over.

- - - -

NZ lamb prices itself out of UK market: Sales of lamb in the British export market are on the slide as higher prices leave shoppers unable to afford the traditional Sunday roast.

- - - -

Revenue of NZ$19.3m sends Xero's shares soaring again: Shares in accounting platform provider Xero, which have more than quadrupled in value since the company listed in 2007, shot higher yesterday despite the company having never turned a profit.