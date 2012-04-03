WELLINGTON, April 4 Following are some of the
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Survey busts myth of teen sex, drugs: Teenagers have less
sex and take fewer drugs than is widely believed, new
myth-busting research shows.
- - - -
Warning Fiordland monorail may not make profit: There was no
guarantee the multimillion-dollar monorail proposed in the
Fiordland National Park would be profitable and the Department
of Conservation could face a hefty debt, a hearing panel was
told in Invercargill yesterday.
- - - -
Bring it on, Labour says to legal threat: If ACC Minister
Judith Collins goes ahead with proposed defamation action, her
emails, text messages and phone calls will be made public,
Labour leader David Shearer says.
- - - -
Housing NZ in for MP grilling: Housing New Zealand is likely
to be grilled by MPs today over its controversial NZ$80 million
transformation project after four former senior executives set
up a consulting firm that named the project's British software
supplier, Northgate, as a partner.
- - - -
Countdown to sell, lease back sites: Supermarket chain
Progressive Enterprises has put four of its North
Island properties up for sale under arrangements to lease them
back for up to 55 years.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Fifth NZ soldier dies in Afghanistan: The official inquiry
into the death of a New Zealand soldier in Afghanistan yesterday
is understood to be focusing on the possibility that he took his
own life.
- - - -
SkyCity to earn NZ$42m a year in pokie deal: SkyCity
will make up to NZ$42 million a year from extra poker
machines and other concessions in exchange for its NZ$350
million investment in a national convention centre, a leading
investment bank estimates.
- - - -
Customers revolt over mortgagee sales: Banks are facing a
customer revolt as disputes over mortgagee sales reach record
levels.
- - - -
Life stabilising for Cantabrians but big shake 'still: More
than three months on from the last big shakes, Cantabrians have
hope that the horror run of damaging earthquakes might finally
be over.
- - - -
NZ lamb prices itself out of UK market: Sales of lamb in the
British export market are on the slide as higher prices leave
shoppers unable to afford the traditional Sunday roast.
- - - -
Revenue of NZ$19.3m sends Xero's shares soaring again:
Shares in accounting platform provider Xero, which have
more than quadrupled in value since the company listed in 2007,
shot higher yesterday despite the company having never turned a
profit.
- - - -